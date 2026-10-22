As AI Reshapes Work, New Book Tackles The Human Skills People Are Told To Build But Rarely Taught

A book, a method, and an AI mentor to eliminate career friction. Available now from Spines!

Miljan Milan and Dieter Avella connect leadership experience and published research to help people navigate uncertainty, build trust and grow.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As companies adopt AI, people face questions technology alone cannot answer: Where do I fit? What makes my contribution valuable? What does adapting look like in everyday work?The authors argue that AI did not create the gaps in human skills. It has made them harder to ignore. Communication, trust and follow-through already mattered; as technology takes on more tasks, the human side of work becomes more visible.Organizations need judgment amid uncertainty. People need practical ways to develop. But how do you teach something as broad as communication, attitude or trust?In The Unwritten Book: The Career Manual You Were Never Given, published by Spines, Miljan Milan and Dieter Avella focus on the observable behaviors those skills enable.The authors bring 50 years of combined experience in international leadership, changing business environments and mentoring. They have led teams, navigated difficult decisions and lived through business successes and setbacks.Drawing on their experience, the authors reviewed published academic and workforce research, then brought those insights together in CARE+U: Communication, Attitude, Relationships and Execution, grounded in Understanding Yourself. The framework focuses on observable behaviors, giving people specific actions to recognize, practice and develop. Their approach is documented in an independent report on Zenodo.Clear communication involves more than speaking or writing well: it shows up in listening, clarifying expectations and addressing difficult issues. We know our intentions. Others experience our behavior. Recognizing that gap creates an opportunity for growth.Everything starts with you. In CARE+U, Understanding Yourself is the foundation: knowing your patterns, recognizing your needs and protecting your well-being. When you are depleted or overwhelmed, communicating clearly, building trust and following through become harder. Developing human skills starts with caring for the person who puts them into practice.Written in two distinct voices, the book pairs real-world stories with lessons on trust, relationships, decisions and execution under pressure.“In an era where AI can do the task, the person who gets chosen is the one who brings what AI cannot,” says co-author Miljan Milan.“We've seen this across teams, markets and changing business environments. People earn trust through how they communicate, build relationships and follow through. Those everyday behaviors make human skills visible and give people something concrete to develop.”“People are being asked to adapt to AI while they're still trying to understand what it means for their future,” says co-author Dieter Avella.“Telling them to develop human skills is not enough. We need to make those skills practical, through behaviors they can recognize, practice and improve. That starts with understanding yourself and seeing how others experience you.”The authors describe their vision as a new operating system for career development in the AI era, supported by an ecosystem of methodology, learning and mentoring. CARE+U provides the framework. The Unwritten Book explains the unwritten rules. GROOTM, The Career Mentor You Were Never Given, is an AI-powered career mentor built on CARE+U, designed to help people navigate career challenges and put human skills into practice.Milan is an entrepreneur, investor and mentor with General Manager and senior executive experience in global technology and supply chain markets. Avella's background spans entrepreneurship, international technology leadership and mentoring. He is CEO and Co-Founder of GROOTM. He currently serves as a Professor of Business and Entrepreneurship at SCAD.Book Details.Title: The Unwritten Book: The Career Manual You Were Never Given.Authors: Miljan Milan and Dieter Avella.Publisher: Spines.ISBN: 979-8-90419-141-2.Formats: Print-on-demand and eBook.Availability: Amazon and major retailers worldwideLearn more at theunwrittenbook and askgroo.

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As AI Reshapes Work, New Book Tackles the Human Skills People Are Told to Build but Rarely Taught News Provided By Spines October 22, 2026, 05:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations



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