Proxibid Named Exclusive Third-Party Marketplace Partner For Jeff Martin Auctioneers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The agreement reflects JMA's confidence in Proxibid's buyer network, auction technology, and longstanding experience supporting equipment auctions.

Auction Technology Group (LSE:ATG)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Proxibid, a leading online marketplace for live and timed auctions and part of Auction Technology Group (ATG), today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Jeff Martin Auctioneers (JMA), one of the nation's premier heavy equipment auction houses. Under the agreement, Proxibid will become JMA's exclusive third-party online marketplace alongside JMA's own proprietary platform from Nov 1st 2026, reinforcing a partnership between the two companies that dates back over a decade.

The partnership arrangement builds on JMA's continued growth in online bidding and reflects both companies' commitment to delivering a seamless, high-performance bidding experience for equipment buyers nationwide.

Duncan Painter, CEO, Auction Technology Group, said:

“Jeff Martin Auctioneers has been a valued partner for 10+ years, and this agreement reflects the strength of that relationship. We're proud to be JMA's third-party marketplace platform partner and remain focused on delivering a comprehensive platform and buyer reach that supports their business growth."

Jeff Martin, Jeff Martin Auctioneers, said:

“Proxibid has consistently delivered for our buyers and our business. Formalizing this partnership as our third-party marketplace partner alongside our own proprietary platform gives us a clear, focused path forward with a partner we trust."

About Proxibid

Proxibid connects auction houses with millions of qualified buyers and is the leading destination for several auction categories including heavy construction equipment, agricultural machinery, and commercial truck auctions. Founded in 2001 and part of Auction Technology Group (LSE: ATG), Proxibid gives auctioneers the reach, marketplace exposure, and auction technology to drive stronger competition and better results.

About Jeff Martin Auctioneers

Jeff Martin Auctioneers is a leading national auction house specializing in heavy equipment, trucks, and construction machinery. Founded in 2014 and with 14 locations across the US, the business has grown over the last decade into a leading independent auction house in North America.

Tiffany Gilron

Auction Technology Group

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Proxibid Named Exclusive Third-Party Marketplace Partner for Jeff Martin Auctioneers News Provided By Auction Technology Group October 22, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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