NDA Accuses YSRCP Of Trying To Stop Andhra Local Body Polls Through Conspiracies

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 22 (IANS) The ruling National Democratic Alliance in Andhra Pradesh said it respects the decision of the State Election Commission to pause the election process for Urban Local Bodies following the Supreme Court direction, but accused opposition YSR Congress Party of trying to stop local body elections through conspiracies.

Top leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a joint statement after the State Election Commission (SEC) decided to stop, forthwith, the election process in all 100 Urban Local Bodies.

On a petition by the YSRCP, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the SEC to postpone the final list of candidates till October 25.

The SEC will take a decision on Thursday on extending the last date of filing nominations in Urban Local Bodies, wherever it is of the view that candidates were unable to file their nominations due to the law and order situation.

Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and JSP president Pawan Kalyan and state BJP president P.V.N. Madhav said in the joint statement that the alliance government is committed to ensuring that elections are transparent, democratic and peaceful.

“We contested the 2024 elections with a promise to rebuild Andhra Pradesh. The people placed their trust in us and gave the alliance the responsibility to govern. For the past two years, we have focused on welfare, development and good governance. We have restored people's confidence and created an environment where they can live peacefully,” they said.

“Local body elections are now being held. We believe that strong local bodies are essential for the overall development of the state. Timely elections are also important for receiving funds from the 16th Finance Commission and the Central government. Our aim is to complete the elections within the prescribed time and take development forward through local self-government.”

They alleged that the YSR Congress Party has shown no responsibility towards public welfare or the state's development. They accused the party of trying to stop local body elections from the very beginning.“It has approached various courts 59 times in an attempt to halt the process. Now that the hurdles have been cleared and elections are underway, YSRCP has provoked violence in several places, attacked police personnel and dug up roads built for the public. It continues to look for ways to disrupt the elections,” the NDA leaders said.

“At this point, people should also recall how local body elections were conducted during the YSRCP government. Violence and intimidation created fear across the State. Opposition candidates were prevented from even filing nominations. YSRCP then celebrated these forced outcomes as victories,” reads the statement.

“Today, when local elections are being conducted lawfully, YSRCP is making every effort to obstruct them. This reflects its approach of intimidation and suppression,” they alleged.

The NDA leaders said the TDP, JSP and BJP have firm faith in democracy.“We will extend our full cooperation to ensure that elections are conducted fairly, honestly and peacefully. We will respect any decision taken by the State Election Commission. Our goal is clear: elections must be held in accordance with the Constitution, people must be free to elect good leaders, and the benefits of development must reach every household,” they added.