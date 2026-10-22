Brothers Of Accused Condemn Harassment Of Tripura Youth, Demand Strict Legal Action

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The brothers of Amir Shokeen, a Delhi-based content creator accused of making racist and derogatory remarks against a youth from Tripura in a viral video, on Thursday condemned his conduct and demanded strict legal action against him.

They said they had been living separately for the past 12-15 years because of his behaviour.

Mohammad Waseem Raza, Shokeen's brother, said the family had distanced itself from him because of his involvement in "hooliganism".

“Although he is my younger brother, we have been living separately for the past 12-15 years because of his hooliganism. He has a bad reputation in this area. What he said and did was completely wrong. He is a goon, and strict legal action should be taken against him,” Raza told IANS.

He further alleged that several cases had been registered against Shokeen and claimed that locals were unhappy with his conduct.

“He engages in hooliganism and nothing else. He has many cases registered against him. People in the area do not support him, and everyone has problems with him. He has a daughter and a son, although I do not know much about them,” Raza said.

Another brother, Aalishaan, also distanced himself from the controversy and said that Shokeen's conduct was wrong.

“People know about all these things. I cannot say anything to him. I am 20 years older than him. If someone makes such a video, it would obviously be wrong,” he said.

Shokeen came under widespread criticism after a purported video showing him making racially derogatory remarks against a youth from Tripura went viral on social media. The video triggered strong condemnation across the Northeast.

Amid the backlash, Shokeen released an apology video on Wednesday. He claimed that the video was scripted and that the man featured in it was known to him.

According to Shokeen, the man had previously worked at a friend's cafe in Ahmedabad, and their exchange was intended to be humorous, with both participating in the interaction.

He maintained that he had no intention of insulting anyone.

The controversy prompted Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to direct the state's Director General of Police to coordinate with the Delhi Police. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Aamir Shokeen in Tripura, and Tripura police have left for Delhi to reach his home.

Leaders across party lines have also demanded action against the content creator.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly condemned the alleged conduct and called for action against Shokeen.

“This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson,” he said.

The Tripura Students Forum Delhi submitted a formal complaint to the Delhi Police on Thursday, seeking registration of an FIR and an urgent investigation into allegations of sexual assault, racial harassment and humiliation of the individual featured in the viral video.