Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Father's 93Rd Birthday, Shares Heartwarming Moments With Him

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Alicia Silverstone shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her father, celebrating his 93rd birthday.

Sharing a string of images and clips of her father on Instagram, the 'Clueless' star said they played cards, watched old movies, and spent time talking, as she cherished the opportunity to ask him lots of questions.

“93 years young!!! So lovely spending time with Dad last month for his birthday. We played cards, watched old movies, and I asked him lots of questions,” Silverstone wrote as the caption.

Alicia married rock musician Christopher Jarecki. They welcomed Bear in 2011. The couple separated in February 2018, filed for divorce three months later, and it was finalized in November of that year.

On the work front, Silverstone made her film debut in the thriller The Crush in 1993. She gained further prominence as a teen idol when she appeared in the music videos for Aerosmith's songs "Cryin'", "Amazing", and "Crazy".

In 1997, she portrayed Batgirl in the superhero film Batman & Robin. Silverstone received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress –Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in Miss Match.

She rose to fame with her work in the 1995 film coming-of-age teen comedy film Clueless is a directed by Amy Heckerling. Loosely adapted from Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, the film follows a "beautiful, popular, wealthy" high school student who wants to do "good deeds".

She befriends a newcomer and decides to give her a makeover while playing matchmaker for her teachers and examining her own life. In 2025, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.

The 49-year-old actress was last seen in the film“A Merry Little Ex-Mas” directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester. It also stars Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil and Pierson Fodé. The film follows Kate and Everett want for Christmas is an amicable divorce and one last holiday as a family, but new flames and old feelings complicate their plans.