Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market size was valued at USD 4.87 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 5.23 billion in 2026 to USD 9.22 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market with a market share of 42.3% in 2025.

The key aspect bolstering the expansion of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is the flourishing prevalence of IPF. The surging prevalence of this disease leads to growing research and development activities conducted to enhance the disease treatment, thereby creating opportunities for market growth. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic and progressive respiratory condition primarily impacting individuals aged 50 to 70. Breathlessness and a persistent, dry, hacking cough are the most frequent signs and symptoms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Many affected individuals also suffer from appetite loss and weight loss. In patients with IPF, the alveoli (tiny air sacs in the lungs) become increasingly damaged and scarred. This causes the lungs to stiffen, making it difficult for oxygen to enter the blood. The causes of IPF are unknown, but numerous risk factors have been determined, including cigarette smoking, advancing age, environmental exposures, certain infections, etc.

Cigarette smoking, particularly involving more than 20 pack years, is the environmental risk factor with the strongest association. Elevated IPF risk has been linked to numerous environmental exposures (metal dust, automobile emissions, and wood dust). Agricultural and livestock management occupations have also been linked to IPF. Conventional drugs have limited efficacy or a poor safety profile, so there is a significant unmet need for novel therapies to treat IPF.

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The surging prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) worldwide is expected to drive market growth. As per the article, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, published by MedlinePlus in July 2020, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis has an anticipated prevalence of 13 to 20 per 100,000 people worldwide.

The study, Global Incidence and Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, published in July 2021, stated that the adjusted prevalence estimates (per 10,000 of the population) for each country ranged from 0.57 to 4.51 in Asia–Pacific nations, 0.33 to 2.51 in Europe, and 2.41 to 2.98 in North America. The study mentioned above also suggested that a yearly increase in average age was associated with a 6.2% increase in the IPF prevalence rate. Thus, this study indicated that increasing age dominated the IPF burden, thereby driving the market.

The growing elderly population will further help the market because IPF primarily affects older persons. As per the World Population Ageing Report 2020 highlights published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, globally, there were 727 million persons aged 65 years or older in the world in 2020. This number is projected to surpass, reaching over 1.5 billion in 2050. Therefore, the increased geriatric population is expected to increase the burden of IPF, thereby propelling market growth.

Since idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a rare disease, its therapeutics are not easily accessible at all pharmacies and major geographic regions. Due to the lack of accessibility of its therapeutics, the market growth is expected to be impeded over the study period.

The diagnosis of IPF with colds, coughs, and other lung conditions is also misinterpreted because it is a progressive lung disease. Due to this, IPF is creating a burden on the healthcare system. Lack of awareness regarding disease among the larger population also acts as a restraining factor during the study period. Moreover, the incidences of adverse reactions caused by the approved drugs are high. Therefore, the lack of proper treatment for IPF is also hindering market growth.

The rising prevalence and incidence rate of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) necessitates the development of innovative and cost-effective treatment options. As a result, public authorities, government organizations, and key market players are placing greater emphasis on the creation of productive treatment solutions. Therefore, there are increasing R&D activities in the market, which is expected to propel the market growth during the study period.

A study was conducted to investigate whether Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) counteracts oxidative stress in the alveolar microenvironment and whether it resulted in the improved efficacy of basal stem cell transplantation for IPF treatment. The study's findings were released in February 2022 in the article CoQ10 enhances the efficacy of airway basal stem cell transplantation on bleomycin-induced idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in mice. It stated that CoQ10 prevented reactive oxygen species production and H2O2-induced basal stem cell apoptosis in vitro, which also improved the effectiveness of basal stem cell transplantation against bleomycin-induced IPF in mice. Therefore, studies proving the efficacies of IPF therapeutics will likely increase its adoption, creating opportunities for the vendors operating in the market.

The market is bifurcated into nintedanib, pirfenidone, and other drug types. The nintedanib segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.41% over the forecast period. Nintedanib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. It is used to significantly reduce the progression of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Nintedanib is currently authorized in over 70 countries for treating Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, according to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 2020. Thus, the drug is used extensively worldwide to treat the disease. Nintedanib can also stabilize lung function until lung transplantation is done. This drug has been observed to cause no increased surgical complications or post-operative mortality after lung transplantation. Therefore, Nintedanib can also be used in cases where Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis requires lung transplantation.

The oral administration of pirfenidone has antifibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects. Rising R&D expenditures and increasing adoption of strategic initiatives, like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and investments, by key market participants associated with the drug pirfenidone are anticipated to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, the company Sandoz announced the United States launch of generic pirfenidone, which is an AB-rated (fully substitutable) equivalent to Genentech's Esbriet for the treatment of patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

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The market is divided into antifibrotic agents, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and other modes of action. The tyrosine kinase inhibitors segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.41% throughout the forecast period. Pulmonary Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors are also used to slow disease progression in lung diseases that cause lung scarring and progressive decline in lung function. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors such as nintedanib prevent fibrosis in people with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The increasing investments, rising research and development activities, and key market players' adoption of key strategic initiatives are expected to augment the significant growth of the tyrosine kinase inhibitors segment. For instance, in May 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim announced the reimbursement for OFEV (nintedanib) in seven public drug plans to treat progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases.

Antifibrotic agents like pirfenidone treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). These agents help slow the decline in lung function and minimize the risk of acute respiratory deterioration associated with high morbidity and mortality. The study article "Efficacy of antifibrotic drugs, nintedanib, and pirfenidone, in treatment of progressive pulmonary fibrosis in both idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-IPF" published in BMC Pulmonary Medicine in December 2021 stated that antifibrotic therapy offers protection against the rate of decline in FVC (Forced Vital Capacity) in progressive lung fibrosis, with similar efficacy shown between the antifibrotic agent (pirfenidone) currently in clinical use.

The market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, and other end-users. The hospitals and clinics segment owns the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. Hospitals and Clinics hold a significant idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market share, as most pulmonary fibrosis therapies/treatments are done in the hospitals. The segment is expected to gain a high share with the increasing number of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis procedures in hospitals and clinics. The ease of handling emergencies related to IPF or post-operative complications can be better manageable in hospitals and specialty clinics. Thus, most idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment procedures are being performed in hospitals.

The other end-users comprise ambulatory surgical centers, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities. Additionally, these other end users provide immediate intervention services following the diagnosis, which is safe, medically appropriate, and becoming a more desired practice, especially under private insurance. These are often approached as more convenient centers by the patients. Moreover, increased patient pool and reduced hospital stays drive the demand for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis among these end-user settings.

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North America is the most significant global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period. The North American market is anticipated to experience lucrative growth during the study period due to the rising burden of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and technological advancements in treatment in the market. In January 2022, a research study titled "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: An Update on Pathogenesis" stated that idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive, lethal fibrotic lung disease, primarily in middle-aged and elderly adults. It is a significant reason for morbidity and mortality. With a surge in life expectancy, the economic burden of IPF is expected to rise shortly continuously. IPF primarily occurs in middle-aged and elderly adults. In the U.S., the median age of newly diagnosed patients is 62, and 54% are male. According to the Administration of Community Living's 2020 Profile of Older Americans, published in May 2021, in 2019, the United States had about 54.1 million population aged 65 years or above, and the count will become 94.7 million by 2060.

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Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.41% over the forecast period. The market for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is expected to project growth owing to factors such as the increasing burden of diseases, collaboration and license agreements by market players, and drug approvals followed by clinical trials by key players in recent years. Clinical trials are a key factor in market growth as it provides new treatment options. In May 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim released Phase II data for BI 1015550, a novel PDE4B inhibitor under investigation. The encouraging 12-week data demonstrated a reduction in the rate of lung function slowdown in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) who were not receiving approved antifibrotics and those who were receiving existing antifibrotic therapy. Hence, such clinical trials are expected to increase the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest development in the region. The rising R&D activities by pharma and biopharmaceutical companies are a key trend in escalating the region's market growth. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2019, China's total R&D expenditure was CNY 2.214 trillion, an increase of CNY 246.57 billion over the previous year. Thus, the growth in government funding related to research and drug discovery is expected to provide growth opportunities for the overall market growth. In addition, the increasing prevalence of innovative product launches in this region is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Glenmark Pharma launched the generic version of Nintedanib (NINDANIB), used to treat pulmonary fibrosis in India. This provided patients with a far more cost-effective treatment option and enabled doctors to treat a wider patient population in India.

The market in the Middle East and Africa is now in a phase of development. According to the article 'Localizing Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing and its Impact on Drug Security in Saudi Arabia' published in Elsevier journal in January 2022, only 30% of the total drugs in the Saudi market are manufactured locally. This low production of pharmaceuticals led the government to encourage investment in pharmaceutical production to produce at least 40% of the total drugs in the Saudi market, per the kingdom's long-term development plan, Vision 2030. Such government support will provide lucrative opportunities to grow this region's idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany) United Therapeutics Corporation (U.S.) Cipla Limited (India) Bristol Myers Squibb Company (U.S.) Roche Holding AG (Switzerland) FibroGen, Inc. (U.S.) Jubilant Pharmova Limited (India) MediciNova, Inc. (U.S.) Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.) Horizon Therapeutics plc (Ireland)

May 2026: Boehringer Ingelheim expanded its idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) research program by advancing clinical development activities for next-generation anti-fibrotic therapies designed to improve disease management and patient outcomes. March 2026: United Therapeutics expanded its pulmonary disease portfolio by advancing clinical studies focused on innovative therapies targeting progressive lung diseases, including fibrotic respiratory conditions. December 2025: Roche initiated additional clinical development activities for novel anti-fibrotic approaches targeting progressive pulmonary fibrosis, strengthening its respiratory medicine pipeline. September 2025: Bristol Myers Squibb expanded its fibrosis research pipeline by advancing investigational therapies targeting biological pathways involved in lung fibrosis and chronic respiratory diseases.