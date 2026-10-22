Apple Day In Colombia: Discover Five Apple Varieties From European Orchards

Have an apple day! Get to know high quality apples from EU

BOGOTá, COLOMBIA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apples available in Colombia come from different parts of the world, including the European Union. Whether crisp or softer in texture, sweet or distinctly tart, apples differ in more than just their appearance. The choice of variety also influences how apples can be used in the kitchen. Apple Day, celebrated today, offers an opportunity to explore this diversity and discover the apple varieties grown in European orchards.From sweet Gala to slightly tart IdaredAccording to forecasts presented by the World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) at Prognosfruit 2026, apple production in the European Union's main producing countries is expected to reach around 9.5 million tonnes in 2026. Poland is the EU's largest producer, with its harvest forecast at approximately 2.7 million tonnes.Behind these figures lies a rich diversity of apple varieties. European orchards grow varieties including Gala, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Red Jonaprince and Idared. These five varieties are being promoted in Colombia through the information and promotional campaign "Have an apple day! Get to know high quality apples from EU", co-funded by the European Union. According to WAPA, Golden Delicious is the most widely produced of these varieties in the EU, at around 1.8 million tonnes, followed by Gala at approximately 1.4 million tonnes.Crisp and juicy, with subtle hints of honey, Gala is ideal for enjoying fresh or using in desserts. Golden Delicious is known for its gentle sweetness and delicate aroma, making it a good choice for baking and salads. Red Delicious is easily recognised by its distinctive deep red skin and sweet flavour, while Red Jonaprince balances sweetness with tartness and works well in both sweet and savoury dishes. Idared, meanwhile, is crisp, juicy and slightly tart, making it particularly suitable for baking and preserves.European apples in ColombiaApples are among the main fruits imported into Colombia. According to Freshfel Europe, Colombia imported approximately 116,800 tonnes of fresh apples in 2025. European Commission data show that EU apple exports to Colombia reached around 23,200 tonnes in the same year, accounting for almost 20% of the country's total apple imports. In the first half of 2026, EU apple exports to Colombia totalled approximately 7,700 tonnes – around 75% more than in the corresponding period of 2025.Apples imported from the European Union into Colombia are produced in accordance with common EU rules covering the various stages of production and the placing of food on the market. Traceability is part of this system, making it possible to track products throughout the food supply chain.Apple Day is an opportunity to appreciate not only the popularity of apples, but also the diversity of varieties available and the many ways they can be enjoyed. Gala, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Red Jonaprince and Idared show just how much variety in flavour and culinary uses can be found in something as familiar as an apple.More information about the campaign:Media contact:...

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Apple Day in Colombia: Discover five apple varieties from European orchards News Provided By VRITIMES October 22, 2026, 05:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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