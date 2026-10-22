Turkmenistan Weighs Caspian Offshore Investment At 2Nd Day Of OGT (PHOTO)
A session titled“Investment and development opportunities in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea” is being held as part of the event. Discussions focus on investment opportunities in the development of Turkmenistan's sector of the Caspian Sea, prospects for offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production, and the expansion of international partnerships.
Participants are examining new opportunities for offshore geological exploration, seismic surveys, hydrocarbon production projects and the modernization of offshore infrastructure. Another key topic is attracting international partners for the long-term development of resources in Turkmenistan's sector of the Caspian Sea.
The agenda also includes existing and new production-sharing agreements (PSAs), as well as modern seismic survey programs designed to help assess resource potential and prepare promising areas for development.
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