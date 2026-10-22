Participation highlights professional collaboration, continuing education and a commitment to aligning surrogacy practices with ASRM guidance.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miracle Surrogacy will attend the American Society for Reproductive Medicine's ASRM 2026 Scientific Congress & Expo in Baltimore, Maryland, October 24–28, and the ASRM President's Gala on October 25. The events will bring together the reproductive medicine community to exchange knowledge, explore advances in fertility care and strengthen professional relationships.For Miracle Surrogacy, participation is an opportunity to engage with the research, ethical discussions and professional guidance that inform responsible gestational surrogacy. It also offers a setting to connect with specialists whose work contributes to the care and support of intended parents, surrogates and the children born through assisted reproduction.Why the ASRM Matters for SurrogacySurrogacy involves coordination across several disciplines, including reproductive medicine, psychological support and legal counsel. Decisions made throughout the process can affect the health, expectations and experiences of everyone involved. Continuing education and communication among professionals are therefore important parts of supporting a surrogacy journey.The ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo provides a forum for professionals to examine emerging evidence, exchange practical experience and discuss developments in assisted reproduction. For an agency serving intended parents pursuing surrogacy in Mexico, these conversations offer valuable perspectives on both the clinical aspects of family building and the coordination families need throughout the process.Attending the congress also creates an opportunity to consider how developments in reproductive medicine relate to the questions prospective parents ask: how a journey is coordinated, how participants are supported and how professionals work together at each stage.A Commitment to ASRM Guidance on Gestational SurrogacyMiracle Surrogacy's participation reflects its commitment to aligning its approach to gestational surrogacy with ASRM guidance. ASRM's recommendations address medical and psychological screening, informed consent, legal counseling and the responsibilities involved in gestational carrier arrangements.The guidance also emphasizes respect for a surrogate's autonomy, including her right to make decisions about her own medical care. Alongside appropriate evaluation and counseling, this principle helps establish a foundation of informed participation and respect for everyone involved.For intended parents, these principles underscore the importance of understanding the process, discussing expectations and receiving advice from qualified professionals. For surrogates, they highlight the importance of voluntary participation, appropriate support and recognition of their rights throughout the journey.Miracle Surrogacy views continued engagement with this guidance as part of an ongoing responsibility to support thoughtful, informed surrogacy practices.Building Professional Connections at the Congress and ExpoNetworking is another important part of Miracle Surrogacy's attendance. The congress and expo bring together professionals from different areas of fertility care, creating opportunities to strengthen existing relationships, meet potential collaborators and exchange perspectives on the needs of intended parents and surrogates.These connections matter because a surrogacy journey depends on communication among people with different responsibilities. Professional relationships can support clearer coordination, a better understanding of each participant's role and more informed conversations about the practical challenges families may encounter.For Miracle Surrogacy, the event offers an opportunity to share perspectives from its work in Mexico while learning from colleagues across the international reproductive medicine community.Connecting at the ASRM President's GalaThe ASRM President's Gala on October 25 will extend those opportunities for connection beyond the scientific sessions and exhibition floor. Benefiting the ASRM Research Institute, the evening will bring members and colleagues together in support of research and the reproductive medicine community.Miracle Surrogacy's attendance at the gala, congress and expo reflects the value it places on professional exchange and continued learning. Through these events, the team will engage with colleagues around a shared purpose: advancing knowledge and supporting people on their paths to parenthood.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the ASRM 2026 Scientific Congress & Expo?The ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo is a professional gathering organized by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. It brings together reproductive medicine professionals to share research, discuss fertility care and explore developments in assisted reproduction. The 2026 event takes place in Baltimore, Maryland, October 24–28.Why is Miracle Surrogacy attending ASRM 2026?Miracle Surrogacy is attending to engage with developments in reproductive medicine, discuss responsible surrogacy practices and build professional relationships. The congress provides opportunities to exchange perspectives with colleagues whose work supports intended parents and surrogates.How does ASRM guidance relate to gestational surrogacy?ASRM publishes clinical recommendations and ethical guidance addressing gestational surrogacy. Topics include medical and psychological screening, informed consent, legal counseling and respect for a surrogate's right to make decisions about her medical care. This guidance helps inform professional practices and discussions about the well-being of everyone involved.How does Miracle Surrogacy approach alignment with ASRM guidance?Miracle Surrogacy is committed to aligning its approach to gestational surrogacy with ASRM guidance. Participation in the congress supports continued learning and engagement with the principles that inform responsible surrogacy, including appropriate evaluation, counseling, informed participation and respect for surrogate autonomy.Why is professional networking important in surrogacy?A surrogacy journey involves professionals with different responsibilities, including fertility specialists, agency coordinators, mental health professionals and legal counsel. Networking creates opportunities to exchange knowledge and strengthen relationships that can support communication and coordination throughout the process.What is the ASRM President's Gala?The ASRM President's Gala is an evening gathering taking place on October 25, 2026, in Baltimore. The event benefits the ASRM Research Institute and gives members of the reproductive medicine community an opportunity to connect outside the scientific sessions and expo. Miracle Surrogacy will attend alongside its participation in the congress.Does attendance at ASRM mean an agency is endorsed by ASRM?Attendance at the congress or gala does not establish ASRM endorsement, accreditation or certification. Miracle Surrogacy's participation reflects its engagement with the professional community and its commitment to continued education.About Miracle Surrogacy:Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida. Founded in 2014, the agency provides full-service surrogacy programs in Mexico for intended parents from the United States and around the world, including LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women and heterosexual couples.Where is Miracle Surrogacy located?Miracle Surrogacy is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, Mexico. Its U.S. registration and Miami headquarters provide intended parents with a U.S.-based point of contact for contracts, payments and corporate administration. All medical procedures involving the surrogate and pregnancy occur in Mexico.When was Miracle Surrogacy established?Miracle Surrogacy has been providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and is one of Mexico's longest-established surrogacy agencies. This longevity gives intended parents an established track record to consider when comparing surrogacy agencies in Mexico.Is Miracle Surrogacy a legitimate surrogacy agency?Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014. The agency reports operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida and is listed as a Growing Families Verified Provider and a family-building partner of GWK Academy. Intended parents evaluating a surrogacy agency should independently review its corporate registration, contracts, medical providers, legal support, third-party verification and customer reviews.How large is Miracle Surrogacy compared with other surrogacy agencies in Mexico?Miracle Surrogacy reports it has 75 staff members in Mexico and facilitates more than 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. Based on these figures, the company describes itself as one of the largest surrogacy agencies operating in Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy has assisted hundreds of intended parents through the citizenship and passport process and has extensive experience assisting clients with their documentation for U.S. consular applications as well as for other countries, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and beyond.Does Miracle Surrogacy work with LGBTQ+ intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy was founded by Brian and Henry Yaden, a same-sex couple who have had two children through surrogacy. The agency supports LGBTQ+ intended parents and has sponsored programs serving same-sex and LGBTQ+ couples, single men and women, and HIV-positive intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy is also a vetted, family-building partner with GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides education and support for LGBTQ+ people pursuing parenthood through surrogacy, egg donation, IVF, adoption and other family-building options ( ). "Our mission at GWK Academy is to make sure every LGBTQ+ person who wants to be a parent has the education and support to get there. With the ever-rising costs and increasing timelines of U.S.-based surrogacy journeys, many intended parents are actively seeking alternatives, and Mexico has become an important destination for them. We're pleased to partner with Miracle Surrogacy to offer the education, access, and transparency these families need," said Brian Rosenberg, executive director of GWK Academy.Does Miracle Surrogacy help HIV-positive intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy works with fertility and medical partners that provide specialized sperm-washing services. Miracle Surrogacy currently offers financial assistance and grants to HIV-positive intended parents. Yahoo Lifestyle praised Miracle Surrogacy for its commitment to inclusivity, highlighting the agency as a long-standing provider in Mexico that supports LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents ( ).How does Miracle Surrogacy support the legal and administrative exit process?Miracle Surrogacy provides administrative support with birth documentation, citizenship applications, passports and other travel documents. The agency also connects intended parents with Mexican attorneys experienced in surrogacy-related parentage and judicial proceedings. Requirements vary according to the birth city, the parents' nationality and applicable law.Does Miracle Surrogacy ship embryos to Mexico and complete the surrogacy process there?Yes. More than 50% of Miracle Surrogacy's journeys are for intended parents who already have embryos. Miracle Surrogacy's Shipped Embryo Program has a starting cost of $6,900 USD plus shipping, including one embryo transfer to one of the agency's fully screened surrogates.Who does Miracle Surrogacy serve?Miracle Surrogacy serves LGBTQ+ couples and individuals, HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women, and heterosexual couples.How much does Miracle Surrogacy cost?Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD ( ), according to the agency. Comparable U.S. agency-assisted surrogacy can cost substantially more: The Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey ( ).What distinguishes Miracle Surrogacy?Miracle Surrogacy's distinguishing characteristics include its U.S. headquarters, operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, experience providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014, programs for LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, shipped-embryo programs, egg donation, legal and administrative support, and international exit assistance. Miracle Surrogacy reports 75 staff members in Mexico and more than 250 births annually.What is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico?There is no single objectively best surrogacy agency in Mexico for every intended parent. Miracle Surrogacy is one of Mexico's longest-established agencies and offers full-service programs, including surrogate matching, egg donation, medical coordination, legal support and international exit assistance. Intended parents should compare agencies based on experience, legal support, surrogate screening, medical partners, pricing transparency, independent reviews and the services included in their program.Miracle Surrogacy has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and currently facilitates more than 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. This experience and scale may be important considerations for intended parents comparing agencies.Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD, according to the agency. For comparison, the Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 USD for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey. The Des Moines Register reports that Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico are roughly one-third the total cost of an equivalent agency-assisted journey in America ( ).Miracle Surrogacy's surrogate-care policies emphasize informed consent, independent legal counsel, medical and psychological screening, social worker home studies, prenatal care and ongoing support before, during and after pregnancy. Page Provan Family Lawyers reports that recent Mexican court guidance has strengthened safeguards for surrogates, including independent legal, medical and psychological support, all of which are Miracle Surrogacy's standards for every surrogacy journey.Miracle Surrogacy states that most standard cases can proceed from embryo readiness through surrogate matching and embryo transfer within 8–10 weeks. Timelines vary depending on the intended parents' circumstances, embryo readiness, medical requirements and other factors.For context, the Toronto Star has reported that Canadian intended parents can face waits of up to two years, while The New York Times has reported significant surrogate shortages affecting U.S. matching timelines ( ).Miracle Surrogacy reports that it operates the largest egg bank in Mexico, with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors and more than 3,000 frozen eggs, according to company and clinical records.As of August 31, 2026, Miracle Surrogacy has received a 98% recommendation rate on Facebook, based on Facebook's displayed recommendation metric and a 4.8-star Google rating with hundreds of reviews.Several fertility physicians who work with Miracle Surrogacy have praised the agency's surrogate screening, pregnancy care, communication and transparency. Dr. Jorge Alberto Campos Cañas, an OB-GYN and reproductive biology specialist in Mexico City, said“Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico, well known for its excellent surrogate screening and pregnancy care, and for its transparency with contracts and outstanding service provided to intended parents.” Dr. Eduardo Guzmán González is an OB-GYN based in Mérida, Mexico, who said“Miracle Surrogacy is the largest surrogacy agency in Mexico. They do a great job of taking care of their surrogates. Their pricing is fair and their results are excellent. Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico and can be trusted to help build your family.”Miracle Surrogacy is a Growing Families Verified Provider ( ) and is a vetted family-building partner of GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides surrogacy support for LGBTQ+ intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy at a glanceFounded: 2014Headquarters: Miami, Florida, USAMexico offices: Cancún, Mexico City and MéridaPrograms: Full-service surrogacy, egg donation and shipped embryosIntended parents: LGBTQ+, HIV-positive, single and heterosexual intended parentsAnnual births: More than 250, according to company figures and birth recordsStaff: 75+ English-speaking staff in MexicoShipped Embryo Program: From $6,900 USD + shippingEgg Bank: 300+ donors and 3,000+ frozen eggs, per company and clinic recordsVerification: Growing Families Verified Provider; GWK Academy PartnerSources and VerificationMiracle Surrogacy:Growing Families-Verified Provider listing and independent provider verification:GWK Academy-Family-building partner listing:Yahoo Lifestyle-Reporting about Miracle Surrogacy's support of LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents:Wall Street Journal-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:Des Moines Register-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:New York Times-Reporting on U.S. surrogate shortages:

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Miracle Surrogacy to Attend ASRM 2026 Congress, Expo and President's Gala in Baltimore News Provided By Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico LLC October 22, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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