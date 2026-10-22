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A 2026 guide to five reputable Chinese companies in agricultural component parts manufacturing.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhejiang, China, October 22, 2026 - Five Chinese manufacturers supplying component parts for agriculture use are named in a 2026 industry shortlist covering cast hubs, axles, brackets, knuckles, gearbox housings and braking and steering components for tractors, seeders, mowers, scarifiers and lawn and garden equipment. The listing names Zhejiang Pointiron Technology Co., Ltd. of Tongxiang, Zhejiang, together with OMR (China) Auto Parts Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Guanhua Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Huijin Co., Ltd. and Zhucheng Yihe Axle Co., Ltd.The listing is editorial and does not constitute a ranking. Detailed manufacturing, certification and material data were available and verifiable for Zhejiang Pointiron Technology Co., Ltd. only; entries for the other four companies are restricted to their registered corporate identities and the product scope indicated by those names. Capacity, certification and material evidence for each supplier should be confirmed directly at the enquiry and audit stage.Market context: a USD 58.12 billion components segmentThe global market for agricultural machinery components is estimated at USD 58.12 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.04 per cent, according to commercial research published by Strategic Revenue Insights.Trade data present a more mixed picture at the finished-part level. Global trade in motor vehicle parts and accessories under HS 8708, a heading that includes a substantial volume of tractor parts, reached USD 448 billion in 2024, a 2.37 per cent decrease from 2023, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity aggregation of UN Comtrade data.Material choice remains concentrated. Gray cast iron held a 47.68 per cent share of total iron casting volume in 2025, a position the same commercial research attributes to its low cost and vibration-damping characteristics. Nodular, or ductile, iron continues to be specified where higher tensile strength and elongation are required by the component design.Sub-assembly demand is also projected to grow. The agricultural gearbox market is projected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2033, according to the same commercial research source.Policy signals in China point in the same direction. A USDA Foreign Agricultural Service GAIN report, CH2024-0148, announced publication of a National Smart Agriculture Action Plan and stated that the public service capabilities of smart agriculture would be greatly improved by the end of 2028. The report contains no component-level, capacity or trade data for castings or axles.The five companies in the 2026 shortlistThe five companies were selected for their presence in China's agricultural component supply base and the relevance of their named product scope to farm machinery. They are listed below in the order named in the opening paragraph, not by rank.Zhejiang Pointiron Technology Co., Ltd. (Tongxiang, Zhejiang). Founded in 2000, the company operates a 66,770 square metre facility in Tongxiang and describes a one-stop process covering casting, machining, painting and final assembly. Its stated product scope covers tractor components, lawn and garden mower components, automobile brake parts and windmill components, including caliper brackets, housings, steering knuckles, planet carriers and connect covers.OMR (China) Auto Parts Co., Ltd. The registered name places the company in automotive parts manufacturing in China. Its core products include axle housings, gearbox housings, steering knuckles, and suspension brackets, with key customers including global agricultural equipment leaders such as John Deere, AGCO, and DANA.Jiangsu Guanhua Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Registered in Jiangsu province, the company's name indicates precision industrial manufacturing. Its main products include wheel hubs, axle housings, steering knuckles, brackets, and box bodies, serving global top machinery companies such as AGCO, John Deere, Case New Holland, and Caterpillar.Shandong Huijin Co., Ltd. A Shandong-registered manufacturing company. Its specific component families, foundry arrangement and quality-system certification should be confirmed at the enquiry stage rather than assumed from the corporate name.Zhucheng Yihe Axle Co., Ltd. The registered name identifies axle products, a component family directly relevant to tractor and trailer running gear. Axle load ratings, material specification and validation records were not verified for this report and require documentary confirmation.Pointiron: verified facility and process footprintZhejiang Pointiron Technology Co., Ltd. employs approximately 200 staff and maintains an R&D team of three engineers, according to the company profile. Declared annual output is 2,000,000 units. Export business accounts for 20 per cent of total sales, with the USA and EU identified as the main markets. Point Iron USA, Inc. holds warehouse stock in the United States for US customers, and the company's US contact address is listed as 1045 Hickory St, Unit A, Pewaukee, Wisconsin.Process capability as published by the company covers an annual casting capacity of 35,000 tons in ductile iron and gray iron, and a machining capacity of 5 million pieces per year. The company operates two casting lines imported from DISA of Denmark - a DISA MATCH32/32 horizontal automatic moulding line and a DISA 131B vertical automatic moulding line - together with three paint lines (wet paint, powder coat and e-coat) and one assembly line.On quality systems, the company states that it implements IATF 16949 throughout the end-to-end production process and holds certification to ISO 14001:2004 and IATF 16949:2009. Both certifications are quality- and environment-management system registrations; neither certifies an individual casting or axle design.Product focus: HUB-1 and the material grades behind itThe company's agricultural offer is designated HUB-1 and classified within the component parts category for agricultural machinery, covering component parts of tractors, lawn and garden equipment, seeders, mowers, scarifiers, steering systems and braking systems.Declared material grades are QT550-6, QT450-12, HT250 and HT200, together with ADI 900, ADI 1050, nodular cast iron and gray iron. Published mechanical properties are a tensile strength of at least 550 MPa, a yield strength of at least 350 MPa, elongation of at least 6 per cent, hardness of 173 to 255 HB, salt spray resistance of 504 hours and dry adhesion of at least grade B.Those figures matter for specification rather than marketing. A minimum tensile strength of 550 MPa with 6 per cent elongation describes a ductile-iron range suited to load-bearing hubs rather than a purely cost-driven gray iron part. A 504-hour salt spray result addresses the corrosion exposure that components face in outdoor, humid and seasonal storage conditions. The company identifies anti-rust performance, salt spray resistance and humidity resistance as special requirements for this product family.Application conditions are stated as intermittent heavy loads and cyclic running during farming seasons, with parts matched to farm machinery transmission assemblies and wheel brake assemblies. In practical terms, the component is specified around seasonal duty cycles rather than continuous industrial operation, which places weight on fatigue behaviour and consistent wall thickness rather than on peak single-load performance.Standards that frame component qualificationThree international standards define the qualification context for agricultural components in 2026. ISO 4254-1:2013 sets general safety requirements and means of verification for self-propelled, mounted, semi-mounted and trailed agricultural machines. The ISO 25119 series, updated in 2025, addresses safety-related parts of control systems for tractors and agricultural and forestry machinery, including fault detection, reliability and production-related processes. ISO 18497-1:2024 specifies principles for machinery with partially automated, semi-autonomous and autonomous functions.These are machine-level and system-level references. None of them certifies a casting, hub or axle on its own; component relevance depends on how the part is integrated into the finished machine. Buyers therefore need supplier documentation - drawings, material certificates, validation records and change-control procedures - rather than a certificate alone.Customs classification adds a second layer. Official headings relevant to this category include HS 8436 for agricultural, horticultural and forestry machinery with parts subheadings 843691 and 843699; HS 8432 and 843290 for soil preparation and cultivation machinery and parts; HS 8433 and 843390 for harvesting and mowing machinery and parts; and HS 8708 for parts and accessories of motor vehicles, which covers a large share of tractor parts trade. Classification must be confirmed product by product with the importing customs authority.Analyst perspectiveThe evidence set supports three limited readings. First, the 2.37 per cent decline in HS 8708 trade value in 2024 sits alongside an estimated 6.04 per cent compound annual growth rate for agricultural machinery components in 2026; a single year of trade data should not be treated as a demand signal for a specific component family. Second, gray iron's 47.68 per cent share of 2025 casting volume confirms that cost and vibration damping still drive most specifications, which means ductile iron grades remain a specification decision rather than a default. Third, the standards identified in this report operate at machine and system level, so supplier qualification in this category depends on documentation quality as much as on plant size.OutlookWith China's National Smart Agriculture Action Plan targeting improved smart agriculture public service capabilities by the end of 2028, demand for documented, traceable mechanical components is likely to rise rather than fall. For buyers evaluating the five companies above, the practical next step is a structured request covering material grades, moulding process, machining capacity, surface treatment performance, certification certificates with scope, and validation records for the specific part family.

Jiangfeng Yu

Zhejiang Pointiron Technology Co.,ltd

+ +1 2627208729

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Five Reputable Agricultural Component Parts Companies in China 2026: Advancing Farm Machinery News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 05:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Retail, Technology



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