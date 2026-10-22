Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Study

Newron Completes Enrollment of Pivotal Phase 3 ENIGMA-TRS 1 Study

22.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Newron Completes Enrollment of Pivotal Phase 3 ENIGMA-TRS 1 Study Total of 618 patients randomized Topline 12-week data expected in Q1 2027 Milan, Italy, and Morristown, NJ, USA – October 22, 2026, 07:00 am CEST – Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, today announced that it has completed enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 ENIGMA-TRS 1 study evaluating evenamide, its proprietary investigational first-in-class glutamate modulator, as a potential first add-on therapy to second-generation antipsychotics in patients meeting established international consensus criteria for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS). A total of 618 patients have been enrolled at more than 80 study centers in 19 countries across Europe, Asia, Latin America and Canada. Newron expects to disclose topline 12-week data in Q1 2027. The study will continue under double-blind, placebo-controlled conditions through 52 weeks. “Reaching this important milestone in the ENIGMA-TRS 1 study reflects the tremendous commitment of investigators and clinical teams, alongside the close collaboration of our academic and regulatory partners, as well as the patients and their families. The study is particularly important given the complexity of conducting a first long-term, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled add-on study in patients with TRS, an area of considerable unmet medical need.” “Of the 996 patients who entered screening, 618 were found to be eligible for the study and were randomized to receive evenamide at 15 mg or 30 mg twice daily, or placebo, following strict adherence to the eligibility criteria by the Independent Eligibility Assessment Committee and five CRO psychiatrists. We look forward to continuing working closely with the investigators and their teams towards successful completion of the study”, said Ravi Anand, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Newron. Evenamide targets the modulation of excessive release of glutamate in patients suffering from treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS).

About ENIGMA-TRS ENIGMA-TRS 1 is an ongoing, international, 52-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of the 15mg BID and 30mg BID therapeutic doses of evenamide compared to placebo. Patients on second-generation antipsychotics, including clozapine, were required to meet Treatment Response and Resistance Psychosis international consensus criteria for TRS. The study has completed enrollment, with a total of 618 patients enrolled at study centers in 19 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. The primary assessment of efficacy and safety of ENIGMA-TRS 1 will be performed 12 weeks after randomization to treatment. Following this initial period, the study will continue to be double-blind and placebo-controlled until the 26- and 52-week time points. The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial will be the change from baseline in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) scores at 12 weeks. Newron expects to announce results from the 12-week primary endpoint assessment in Q1 2027. ENIGMA-TRS 2 is enrolling patients at study centers in Asia and Latin America, with additional sites planned in Europe. The study uses the same screening procedure as ENIGMA-TRS 1. ENIGMA-TRS 2 will include at least 400 patients in a 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study, designed to evaluate the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of the 15mg BID dose of evenamide compared to placebo. The efficacy and safety analysis will be performed at the 12-week point following successful completion of the study. The FDA clinical hold remains in place at U.S. study centers, where no patients have received evenamide. About Newron Pharmaceuticals Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. Headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy, the Company has a strong track record of advancing neuroscience-based treatments from discovery to market. Newron's lead compound, evenamide, is a first-in-class glutamate modulator and has the potential to be the first add-on therapy for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) and for poorly responding patients with schizophrenia. Evenamide is currently being developed in the global pivotal ENIGMA-TRS Phase 3 program. Clinical trial results to date demonstrate the benefits of this drug candidate in TRS as well as in poorly responding patient populations, with significant improvements across key efficacy measures increasing over time, as well as a favorable safety profile, which is uncommon for available antipsychotic medications. Newron has signed development and commercialization agreements for evenamide with EA Pharma (a subsidiary of Eisai) for Japan and other Asian territories, as well as Myung In Pharm for South Korea. Newron's first marketed product, Xadago®/safinamide, has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. The product is commercialized by Newron's partner Zambon, with Supernus Pharmaceuticals holding marketing rights in the U.S., and Meiji Seika responsible for development and commercialization in Japan and other key Asian territories. For more information, please visit: and connect with us on LinkedIn. For more information, please contact: Newron

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Important Notices This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron's ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron's financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as“will”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“intend”,“plan”,“believe”,“target”, and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange or the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. 22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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