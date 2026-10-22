tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

tokentus investment AG announces exit from its investment in the operator of Blink Labs as it joins forces with Gattaca

22.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tokentus investment AG announces exit from its investment in the operator of Blink Labs as it joins forces with Gattaca

Exit for tokentus: sale of its entire holding in BL Research Limited; first consideration payment received, further payments subject to performance

Blink Labs joins the Gattaca group, combining transaction routing and protection technology with execution and block-building infrastructure

The combined team aims to improve transaction execution, reduce latency and strengthen protection for wallets and applications Blink Labs processes more than 15 million transactions a day across multiple blockchains Frankfurt am Main, 22 October 2026 – Frankfurt-based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; symbol: 14D) announces its exit from its investment in BL Research Limited, the operator of the Blink Labs platform, following the company's acquisition by Gattaca. tokentus is selling its entire holding for cash consideration. The transaction ends tokentus's involvement as a shareholder in BL Research Limited; tokentus is not taking an equity stake in Gattaca as part of the transaction. An initial consideration payment has already been received. Further payments are performance-dependent and subject to the fulfilment of the contractually agreed conditions. tokentus has no influence over whether those conditions are met; further payments are therefore not guaranteed. Contractual confidentiality obligations prevent tokentus from disclosing the amount of the payment received, the amounts of any potential further payments, the total purchase price or specific details of the agreed performance conditions and other transaction terms. “As part of Gattaca's acquisition of BL Research Limited, we are selling our entire holding. An initial consideration payment has already been received. Further payments depend on the fulfilment of the agreed performance conditions. The transaction is consistent with our strategy of investing in relevant blockchain infrastructure,” says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. “We have supported the operator of Blink Labs on its journey to becoming an attractive acquisition target. With Gattaca as a strong partner, we believe the company will continue on its chosen path and further develop its technology,” adds Mona Tiesler, Investment Manager at tokentus. tokentus first invested in BL Research Limited in 2023, participating in its USD 1.5 million pre-seed round with an investment of USD 150,000. In 2025, tokentus invested a further USD 50,000 in a seed round, bringing its total investment to USD 200,000. The investment focused on core blockchain infrastructure designed to protect users and improve the outcomes of their onchain transactions. Transaction routing and protection infrastructure for wallets and applications is offered under the Blink Labs name. As part of the Gattaca group, the operator can offer its customers additional services and capabilities. About Gattaca Gattaca is a London-based blockchain infrastructure company. It develops and operates infrastructure for blockspace markets. Its platform routes and orders transactions and builds and delivers blocks, providing the execution layer for onchain trading, payments and settlement. About Blink Labs BL Research Limited offers transaction routing and protection infrastructure for wallets and applications under the Blink Labs name. This infrastructure processes more than 15 million transactions a day across multiple blockchains. About tokentus investment AG tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. The shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange and traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges. Through a steadily growing network of co-investors, tokentus acquires financial investments internationally, including interests in companies and SPV structures, tokens issued by portfolio companies and fund units, including through fund-of-funds structures, whose business models are directly linked to blockchain technology. Shareholders of tokentus investment AG can thereby invest indirectly in a diversified international portfolio in the emerging blockchain market. tokentus investment AG sees itself as an investment pool and entry vehicle for investors in the blockchain market. As a German stock corporation, the company is committed to transparency and regular communication with its investors. tokentus investment AG invests in financial assets, equity and token holdings, blockchain-focused venture capital funds and SPV structures. Disclaimer This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The no-par value registered shares of tokentus investment AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold outside the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular not in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold. Contact for queries Oliver Michel

CEO of tokentus investment AG

Tel: +49 175 7222 351

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22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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