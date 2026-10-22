Bioversys' BV100 Phase 2 Exploratory Data Selected For Rapid Fire And Poster Presentations At Idweek 2026

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Basel, Switzerland. October 22, 2026, 7.00am CEST

BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today its participation at IDWeek 2026, taking place October 21–24, 2026, in Washington, DC.

BioVersys will present efficacy and safety results from the Carbapenem-Resistant Microbiological Modified Intention-to-Treat (micro-CRMITT) population of its Phase 2 BV100 trial, which comprised 26 patients with ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB). This analysis represents a subset of data from the BV100 Phase 2 trial data published in 2024.

Dr. Marc Gitzinger, Chief Executive Officer of BioVersys, said: "We are pleased to present the latest clinical data on BV100 at IDWeek 2026 and to contribute to the evidence supporting new treatment options for severe, life-threatening infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii. With BV100 now recruiting patients in its Phase 3 registration trial, we remain focused on advancing BV100 as a potential new treatment option for patients with limited alternatives."

Presentation Details

Rapid Fire Presentation

Title: Intravenous BV100 (Rifabutin for Infusion) plus Polymyxin B versus Best Available Therapy for Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia Suspected or Confirmed due to Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii: Exploratory Efficacy and Safety Results from a Randomized Phase 2 Trial

Presenter: Andrew F. Shorr, MD, MPH, MBA

Date and Time: Friday, October 23, 2026 | 12:35–12:40 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation (P-401)

Title: Intravenous BV100 (Rifabutin for Infusion) plus Polymyxin B versus Best Available Therapy for Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia Suspected or Confirmed due to Carbapenem-Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii: Exploratory Efficacy and Safety Results from a Randomized Phase 2 Trial

Presenting Author: Andrew F. Shorr, MD, MPH, MBA

Date and Time: Saturday, October 24, 2026 | 12:15–1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall B-C

Dr. Andrew F. Shorr, MD, MPH, MBA, is the division head for Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Medstar Washington Hospital Center and the Director of the Medical Intensive Care Unit. He is a Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University.

BV100 is currently studied in two clinical trials: the Phase 3 global registration trial, RIV-TARGET and the open-label Phase 2b differentiation trial, RIV-CARE in collaboration with ADVANCE-ID.