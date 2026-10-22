HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

HomeToGo to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on 12 November 2026

22.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HomeToGo to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on 12 November 2026 Luxembourg, 22 October 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 (ended 30 September 2026) at 7:00 am CET on 12 November 2026. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO, and Sebastian Bielski, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 10:00 am CET, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors. The presentation will be held in English and accessible via a live audio webcast. Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available on HomeToGo's Investor Relations website:. About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe's leading vacation rental group, building the industry's first end-to-end vacation rental operating platform powered by AI. The HomeToGo Group combines two business segments. HomeToGo_PRO offers software and tech-enabled service solutions for the entire travel industry, with HomeToGo Originals, one of Europe's largest vacation rental managers, at its core. Through HomeToGo's AI-powered Marketplace and distribution technology, travelers are seamlessly connected with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip. HomeToGo was born and built in Europe and is the official travel partner of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The HomeToGo Group operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker“HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Bielski, CFO

... Media Contact

Isabel Nacke

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