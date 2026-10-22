ECI Announces Bypoll To One Vacant RS Seat From MP After Murugan's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced a by-election to fill a vacancy in the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. The vacancy arose due to the resignation of L. Murugan, whose term was originally scheduled to continue until April 2, 2030.

According to a press note, the vacancy became effective on October 14, following Murugan's resignation.

The Commission has decided to hold the bye-election to ensure the seat does not remain vacant for an extended period and to uphold the constitutional requirement of timely representation in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Commission has fixed a tight schedule for the by-election, and notifications will be issued on October 26 (Monday). The last date for filing nominations is November 2 (Monday), followed by scrutiny of nominations on November 3 (Tuesday).

Candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 5, 2026 (Thursday).

Polling will be held on November 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with counting of votes beginning the same day at 5:00 p.m.

The entire election process is required to be completed by November 16 (Monday).

The relatively compressed timeline reflects the Commission's intent to complete the process expeditiously while adhering to the statutory requirements under the Representation of the People Act and relevant rules governing elections to the Council of States.

In a significant directive aimed at maintaining the integrity of the preferential voting system used in Rajya Sabha elections, the Commission has mandated that electors must use only the integrated violet colour sketch pens of pre-fixed specification supplied by the Returning Officer for marking preferences on the ballot paper. The use of any other pen is strictly prohibited under all circumstances.

This measure is intended to prevent any possibility of tampering or use of unauthorised writing instruments that could compromise the secrecy or validity of the ballot.

Further emphasising transparency and fairness, the Commission has directed that adequate measures be put in place for close monitoring of the entire election process.

Observers will be appointed to oversee the conduct of the election and ensure that it is free, fair, and conducted in accordance with the highest standards of electoral integrity.

With the notification scheduled for release in just four days, political activity in Madhya Pradesh is likely to intensify as parties prepare for the short but significant electoral contest.