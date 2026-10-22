Bohemia Shares Frame With 'Brother' Yo Yo Honey Singh In Dubai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Rapper Bohemia shared a picture with Yo Yo Honey Singh, expressing gratitude to the singer for the warm hospitality extended to him and his wife.

Calling Honey Singh his brother, Bohemia took to Instagram and thanked him and his mother, while extending love and respect.

“My wife and I are grateful for the warm hospitality. Thank you to my brother Honey and Mom. Much love and respect,” wrote Bohemia, whose real name is Roger David.

Bohemia and Honey Singh have collaborated on the song "Sawaal Puchdi” which was released as part of“Angrezi Beat” hitmaker's massive 51-track project 51 Glorious Days in late 2025.

Bohemia is a Pakistani-American singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer. He is regarded as one of the pioneers of the Desi hip hop industry. His song Pesa Nasha Pyar became the first full-length Punjabi rap album to be released by a major label.

It was recorded and produced by Sha One and Bohemia in their downtown Oakland studio. After nearly two years of perfecting their sound and style, the album was finally released. The album also featured veteran American rapper Snoop Dogg, which marked the first international hip hop collaboration in the desi hip-hop scene.

He performed the title track for Chandni Chowk To China. A few months later, he also performed the title track for another film featuring Akshay Kumar, 8 x 10 Tasveer. In 2011, he gave a song as a present to Akshay Kumar for his first Hollywood production Breakaway.

Most recently, in 2019, Bohemia released the third single "Umeed" from his EP Skull and Bones: Volume 2. In the following month, he also collaborated with Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala on the song "Same Beef".

In April 2022, Bohemia released his fifth studio album named as "I Am I.C.O.N."

The music of the album was produced by Deep Jandu. In 2024, he released his sixth studio album, Rap Star Reloaded, comprising 10 tracks.