Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Adds These Nuclear Names For A Second Straight Day Even As Their Shares Have Plummeted More Than 60% In 2026



On Wednesday, the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF bought 134,201 XE shares at a total market value of $1.5 million and 42,230 OKLO shares for a total of $1.2 million.

Meanwhile, ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF bought 66,146 shares of XE worth about $720,300. XE stock now accounts for about 0.58% of the total weight across all ARK Invest funds, while OKLO stock accounts for about 0.15% of the total weight.

Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management is shoring up Oklo Inc. (OKLO) and X-Energy Inc. (XE) shares even as the nuclear stocks have seen a sharp selloff in 2026.

On Wednesday, the asset management company reported buying OKLO and XE stocks for a combined value of $3.42 million across multiple exchange-traded funds.

This was the firm's second consecutive day of purchasing shares in both companies.

How Much Did ARK Invest Buy Of OKLO, XE Shares?

On Wednesday, the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) purchased 134,201 XE shares at a total market value of $1.5 million. The firm also purchased 42,230 OKLO shares for a total of $1.2 million via the same ETF.

Meanwhile, ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (ARKX) bought 66,146 shares of XE worth about $720,300.

On Tuesday, ARK Invest bought XE shares worth $4.5 million across the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARKQ. It also bought $4.1 million of OKLO shares via ARKQ.

XE stock now accounts for about 0.58% of the total weight across all ARK Invest funds, while OKLO stock accounts for about 0.15% of the total weight.

OKLO, XE Share Performance

In 2026, OKLO and XE shares have plunged more than 60% each amid a challenging environment for small modular reactor (SMR) stocks.

OKLO stock has tumbled 80% from its highs this year due to concerns around its heavy capital spending, massive share dilution, widening losses, and broader sector-wide headwinds.

XE stock is down nearly 52% from its yearly highs because of heavy cash burn, its pre-revenue business model, delays in construction and project timelines, and cooling momentum in SMR stocks.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About OKLO, XE Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKLO stock was 'neutral' at the time of writing amid 'high' message volumes.

One bullish user said,“$OKLO this runs with Meta and Tesla needing more power after their double-beat earnings like SpaceX.”

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around XE stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing amid 'high' message volumes.

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