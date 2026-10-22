TSFD Seeks FIR Against Influencer For Alleged Assault On Tripura Person

The Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSFD) has submitted a formal complaint to the Delhi Police seeking the registration of a FIR and an urgent investigation into an alleged incident involving sexual assault, racial harassment, and public humiliation of an individual hailing from Tripura. The complaint was submitted to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER), Delhi Police.

Complaint Details Racial and Sexual Abuse

According to the complaint, a video circulating on the social media platform Instagram allegedly depicts an individual from Tripura being subjected to sexual assault, harassment, and degrading treatment by a social media content creator. The student body identified the Instagram account as @amirshokeen, purportedly associated with an individual named Amir Shokeen. The forum highlighted that the circulated clip contains racially derogatory expressions, including slurs such as "Chinki" and "Chiness" directed at the victim to demean their ethnic and regional identity. "Such expressions, when used to demean or humiliate a person on account of their perceived ethnic or regional identity, raise serious concerns about racial prejudice, dignity and equal treatment," the complaint stated.

The student body further pointed out that the creator made a derragatory reference to the state of Tripura. "By referring to Tripura in such a demeaning manner, the alleged conduct has caused anguish among members of the Tripura community and is perceived as an affront to the honourable name, dignity, reputation and prestige of our State," the forum added.

Forum Demands FIR, Thorough Investigation

In its representation, the forum urged the police to, formally register an FIR and initiate an impartial investigation into the alleged assault and racial abuse, verify the identity and role of the individual operating the social media handle and others involved in recording or facilitating the incident, identify and contact the victim through a safe and confidential procedure to record their statement sensitively and Secure and preserve relevant electronic evidence, including the original video, metadata, and platform upload history.

The complaint was formally received by the office of the Joint CP cum Nodal Officer for the North-East Region, Delhi Police. Further action in the matter is awaited.

Kiren Rijiju Condemns Incident, Assures Action

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju strongly condemned the alleged racial harassment and assault of an individual from Tripura in a viral social media video, asserting that the accused will face strict legal consequences.

In a post on X, the Union Minister stated that both the Delhi Police and Tripura Police are coordinating to take decisive action against the individual responsible for the act. This evil man will be punished. There was delay in lodging the official complaint but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson. People who tolerate such wicked behavior in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred. - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 21, 2026 "This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson. People who tolerate such wicked behaviour in society are also responsible for the spread of hatred," Rijiju posted.

Rijiju's remarks follow a formal complaint submitted by the Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSFD) to the Delhi Police's Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER). (ANI)

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