India Poland Relations: EAM Jaishankar Meets Polish PM Donald Tusk To Boost Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The Polish PM is currently in India for a two-day visit. Jaishankar praised Tusk's ideas on expanding the cooperation between India and Poland across multiple sectors. Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to call on Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtuskof Poland. Appreciated his sharing thoughts on deepening India - Poland cooperation across a wide range of domains."

Pleased to call on Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtusk of Poland. Appreciated his sharing thoughts on deepening India - Poland cooperation across a wide range of domains. Look forward to his meeting with PM @narendramodi to advance our Strategic Partnership. Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 22, 2026

He further added that he is eagerly waiting for Tusk's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This meeting will help take the bilateral "Strategic Partnership" forward. He stated, "Look forward to his meeting with PM @narendramodi to advance our Strategic Partnership." This meeting with EAM Jaishankar happened after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk landed in New Delhi on Wednesday. He is on an official visit to India from October 21 to 23, following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski and a large business delegation are also travelling with him. The main goal of this trip is to make the India-Poland Strategic Partnership stronger and grow cooperation in trade, defence, technology, and other areas this meeting, Tusk will visit Rajghat. There, he will lay a wreath and pay his respects to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi and Tusk are also scheduled to hold bilateral talks on Thursday. They will review the relationship between the two countries and talk about regional and global issues that matter to both sides. Before heading to Bengaluru on October 23, Tusk will take part in the India-Poland Business Forum in New Delhi. In Bengaluru, he will meet top leaders from the IT and space sectors PM Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024, India and Poland upgraded their relationship to a Strategic Partnership. Tusk's current trip is very special because it is the first time a Polish Prime Minister has visited India since 2010 Polish Ambassador to India, Adam Burakowski, pointed out the economic importance of this visit. He mentioned that both nations want to push their annual bilateral trade from around USD 6 billion to USD 10 billion."This visit is mainly on business, and the big focus on business there will be one economic forum in Delhi and another one in Bengaluru. And there will be many MoUs signed between Polish and Indian companies," Burakowski explained also shared that the talks will focus heavily on space and defence cooperation. He called this visit a great chance to grow economic ties between India and Poland."The India-EU free trade agreement is a key instrument to achieve this goal because it's the biggest FTA that the European Union has signed with anybody and vice versa," he noted, adding that this deal could really boost economic teamwork about why this visit matters so much, Burakowski said, "What are we discussing right now is about trade, the defence sector and space technology. Recently, there was a mission that included two astronauts-one from Poland and the other from India. We can say that this is the start of a new era."Michał Matlak, Director of the ŁUKASIEWICZ-ITECH Institute of Innovation and Technology, also stressed the need to build stronger bilateral ties. He pointed to India's rising power in global matters and its strong tech skills."In 2024, Prime Minister Modi was in Poland, and he upgraded the Polish-Indian relationship to a strategic one. And now the Prime Minister is here to even strengthen and to give some kind of meaning to this partnership," Matlak stated highlighted the big chances for teamwork between Polish institutes and India's research and tech network. This includes the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and various startups."This will give us lots of opportunities," Matlak said. He also mentioned India's role in the European Union's Horizon research programme. This gives academics a great chance to get European research funds by working with European partners Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that Tusk's visit will give a fresh push to the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and further deepen the long-standing friendship between the two nations.