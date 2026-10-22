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Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 22


Date: 2026-10-22 01:31:43

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 22.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to October 21.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,843,829 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,068,773 rials. On October 21, the euro was priced at 2,064,757 rials.

Currency Rial on October 22 Rial on October 21
1 US dollar USD 1,843,829 1,838,314
1 British pound GBP 2,468,326 2,458,997
1 Swiss franc CHF 2,234,212 2,225,952
1 Swedish króna SEK 186,300 185,641
1 Norwegian krone NOK 196,462 195,481
1 Danish krone DKK 276,779 276,240
1 Indian rupee INR 19,536 19,405
1 UAE Dirham AED 502,064 500,562
1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,944,756 5,934,279
100 Pakistani rupees PKR 665,729 664,364
100 Japanese yen JPY 1,166,020 1,162,010
1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 234,981 234,220
1 Omani rial OMR 4,789,041 4,779,097
1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,311,092 1,308,642
1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,049,312 1,044,674
1 South African rand ZAR 112,578 112,176
1 Turkish lira TRY 37,171 37,080
1 Russian ruble RUB 22,493 22,178
1 Qatari riyal QAR 506,546 505,031
100 Iraqi dinars IQD 121,922 121,268
1 Syrian pound SYP 15,111 15,066
1 Australian dollar AUD 1,287,494 1,287,494
1 Saudi riyal SAR 491,688 490,217
1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,903,801 4,889,133
1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,442,952 1,438,661
100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,492,614 1,487,409
10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 55,577 55,434
1 Myanmar kyat MMK 878 876
100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,2220,439 1,212,226
1 Libyan dinar LYD 287,479 286,698
1 Chinese yuan CNY 276,140 275,239
100 Thai baht THB 5,487,738 5,469,046
1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 451,797 450,316
1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,389,099 1,385,083
1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,600,605 2,592,827
1 euro EUR 2,068,773 2,064,757
100 Kazakh tenge KZT 410,866 408,350
1 Georgian lari GEL 710,257 708,174
1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 102,251 102,215
1 Afghan afghani AFN 28,390 28,512
1 Belarusian ruble BYN 620,734 617,506
1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,084,605 1,081,360
100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,906,710 2,913,936
1 Tajik somoni TJS 199,893 199,277
1 Turkmen manat TMT 525,907 525,375
Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,093 2,089

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,068,773 rials and $1 costs 1,843,829 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,71-2,74 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,04-3,07 million rials.

MENAFN22102026000187011040ID1111847812


Trend News Agency

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