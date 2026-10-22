Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utrecht, 22 October 2026

In the third quarter Aalberts realised EUR 823.3 million revenue, which translates into 13.0% organic revenue growth compared to the third quarter of last year. We realised EUR 113.8 million EBITA or 13.8% EBITA margin.

We report improved organic revenue growth and EBITA margin in our three segments. Our added value margin remained at a good level.

Stéphane Simonetta, CEO commented:“We are pleased to report another solid quarter with improved performance. Our end market dynamics in data centres, aerospace, power generation, defence and semicon remain positive, and activity in automotive and residential buildings is still stable. The customer demand in semicon is further accelerating driven by AI related investments.

In building, we delivered a mixed performance. In Industry and semicon, EBITA margin was at a good level, driven by a favourable product mix.

While we continue our focus on operational excellence programmes and footprint optimisation in our building and industry segment, we are investing in manufacturing capabilities across Europe, North America and Southeast Asia to support higher demand for our products, solutions and services exposed to attractive end markets.

We are entering the last quarter of the year with a positive momentum and a healthy order book. Based on current end market conditions, we are confident to deliver a full year with improved organic growth and EBITA margin versus last year. We continue to deploy our strategic actions as per our 'thrive 2030' strategy.”

share buyback

On 12 October 2026 Aalberts reported the completion of the share buyback programme for capital reduction. The repurchase of shares commenced on 27 February 2026 and completed on 9 October 2026. A cumulative total of 2,068,007 shares was repurchased for a total consideration of EUR 74,999,387. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase. Visit aalberts.com/sbb for more information.

contact

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Press release