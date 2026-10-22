Color Experts International Marks 16 Million Edited Images As It Embraces AI-Assisted Photo Editing

Legacy of Color Experts International

Legacy of Color Experts International

After four decades in photo editing, the studio says complex product photography still needs manual clipping paths even as AI background tools go mainstream.

- Tahia Molla, Director, Color Experts InternationalLEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Color Experts International, Inc. (CEI), a photo-editing and post-production company with four decades of experience, has delivered an estimated 16 million edited images since its founding.CEI traces its roots to Bengal Graphics, a U.S.-based graphic design and printing company founded in 1986. Its prepress and printing work later split off into Color Center, while Bengal Graphics stayed focused on design. To meet growing photo-editing demand, the company built offshore teams in Asia under the name Color Experts, which soon outgrew Bengal Graphics itself. The two businesses then merged into one global identity: Color Experts International. As CEI began serving larger brands and enterprise clients, it also saw demand from smaller businesses for affordable outsourcing, leading to the launch of Clipping Path India.The milestone arrives as the image-editing industry absorbs a wave of AI-powered background-removal tools. CEI's position is that automation has reshaped the low end of the market but has not displaced skilled manual work where it matters most: complex edges, apparel interiors, jewelry, and reflective products, where a hand-drawn clipping path still outperforms automated cutouts."Clipping path is a craft before it is a service," said Tahia Molla, Director at Color Experts International. "AI has made simple cutouts faster and cheaper, and we use it ourselves where it's safe. But when a garment has a layered collar or a product has intricate edges, automated tools still struggle to deliver the consistency required. That's where four decades of manual expertise earns its place."Rather than treating AI and manual editing as competing approaches, the company has adopted a hybrid model: automation for straightforward, high-volume work, and hand editing where precision is non-negotiable. CEI's studio currently delivers up to 5,000 images per day, with standard orders returned within 12 to 24 hours.CEI's clipping path work spans e-commerce product photography, fashion and apparel, jewelry, and catalog production for clients across North America and Europe. Services and pricing are published on the company's clipping path service page.Registered in Virginia, USA, Color Experts International has served more than 12,000 brands, with operations spanning the United States, UK, UAE and Bangladesh.About Color Experts International, Inc.Color Experts International is a photo-editing and graphic-design service provider with four decades in the image-editing industry. The company offers clipping path, background removal, ghost mannequin, image masking, color correction, AI-based and hybrid (AI + human) photo editing, video editing, 3D modeling, and related post-production services to photographers, e-commerce companies, advertising agencies, and publishers. Registered in Virginia, USA (Reg. No. 07548969). Learn more at colorexpertsbd.

Tahia Molla

Color Experts International

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History of Color Experts International, Inc. | Color Experts International, Inc.

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Color Experts International Marks 16 Million Edited Images as It Embraces AI-Assisted Photo Editing News Provided By Color Experts International October 22, 2026, 05:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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