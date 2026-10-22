Shundi Foods Completes Shandong Factory Upgrade, Boosting Dehydrated Garlic Supply

ShunDi Foods Shandong Factory

Newly Upgraded Steam Sterilization Equipment

Dried Garlic, Onion and Chili from Shandong factory

CHINA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShunDi Foods has completed an upgrade at its Shandong factory, a key production site for dehydrated garlic. The upgrade covers key processing stages including drying, sorting, sterilization and packaging, as well as dust and noise control. The new automated and intelligent equipment has now been put into operation.ShunDi, founded in 1995, is engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales and export of dried food ingredients, with production facilities across Shanghai, Shandong and Yunnan in China and a total construction area of more than 53,000 square meters. Shandong is ShunDi's raw-material and processing base for garlic, onions and chili peppers, which are processed into dehydrated ingredients. The company's own garlic base in the province supports product consistency and reliable supply.The upgrade, carried out this year, was designed to improve quality and efficiency by moving production beyond automation at individual stages towards more continuous, standardized and intelligent operations across the processing chain. The investment is expected to strengthen ShunDi's overall production capacity and further position Shandong as a core base for its dehydrated spices and vegetables production.In the drying process, a continuous dryer and a single-layer natural-gas re-drying unit have been introduced to establish a staged drying sequence. The re-drying stage uses independently controlled temperature zones and internal hot-air recirculation to promote uniform drying at lower temperatures. The setup also incorporates a collection system for lightweight material, including garlic skins. The configuration is intended to improve energy efficiency, limit product losses and help preserve product quality.For foreign-body control, the upgrade added three AI color sorters, which are equipped with ultra-high-definition (UHD) true-color cameras and high-performance processing units to fully capture the visual characteristics of the material. They are designed to remove undesirable material, including scorched pieces, roots and stems, as well as selected common foreign materials such as stones and glass where visual contrast permits. Air-ejection mechanisms can also remove lightweight contaminants, including hair and feathers. The sorters work alongside existing magnetic separators, pipeline metal detectors, X-ray inspection equipment and electrostatic separators, providing multiple stages of screening and separation for a broad range of unwanted materials.A steam sterilizer sourced from Switzerland has also been installed for products with low microbial-load requirements, including applications involving ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. The process is designed to maintain total plate counts at or below 10,000 colony-forming units per gram (CFU/g) and to achieve at least a five-log reduction in pathogens such as Salmonella under validated process conditions for applicable products. The associated fit-out, air-conditioning and air-purification systems for a 5,000-square-meter clean production area have also been upgraded, strengthening control of microbial contamination and supporting clean production.In packaging, a newly commissioned automated precision-dosing and packaging system, together with automatic weighing, sealing and case-packing equipment, links these stages in a coordinated workflow. The system is intended to improve weighing accuracy and packaging efficiency while accommodating different packaging specifications.The factory has also upgraded its pulse-jet dust collection system to reduce dust emissions from production. This measure is intended to improve workplace cleanliness and reduce potential cross-contamination risks. In addition, the workshop noise-control system has been upgraded to control noise from operating equipment and provide employees with a quieter and more comfortable working environment.The standardization benefits are already visible on the production floor. A production manager at the Shandong factory said,“Previously, some processing steps relied heavily on operators' experience, which meant that working methods could vary. The new equipment has helped standardize these operations, making it easier to maintain consistent product quality.”According to the FAO, China remained the world's largest garlic producer in 2024, accounting for approximately 50% of global garlic harvested area and 73% of global garlic production. Shandong Province is one of China's major garlic-producing regions and an important supply region for domestic and international markets. ShunDi's Shandong factory processes garlic from its own base and local growers, and this upgrade is expected to help the company convert this raw-material advantage into more reliable supply and greater flexibility across its manufacturing network while meeting ongoing consumer demand.About ShunDi FoodsShunDi Foods is a China-based manufacturer and exporter of dried food ingredients, supplying dried fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, spices and herbs, and other natural food ingredients to customers worldwide. Its processing capabilities include air drying, freeze drying, spray drying, drum drying and individually quick frozen (IQF) processing, serving food manufacturers, ingredient companies, catering, distributors and other commercial buyers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

YAN AN

Shanghai Shundi Foods Co.,Ltd

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ShunDi Foods Completes Shandong Factory Upgrade, Boosting Dehydrated Garlic Supply News Provided By Shanghai Shundi Foods Co.,Ltd October 22, 2026, 05:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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