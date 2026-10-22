Flextecs Launches Invoice Compliance, Bringing Contract Checks Into The AP Workflow Before Payment

Preview of the new Invoice Compliance module within FlexTrap's AP Intelligence Platform.

New FlexTrap module checks supplier invoices against negotiated pricing, rate cards, discounts, and terms, catching overcharges that pass standard AP controls.

- Tom Cook, FlexTecs CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FlexTecs, a recovery audit and payment accuracy company, today announced Invoice Compliance, a new module in FlexTrap, its AP Intelligence Platform. Invoice Compliance checks supplier invoices against the pricing, discounts, and terms an organization has negotiated and flags discrepancies before payment, without changing the existing AP process.“Companies negotiate hard for their pricing, and then part of the value erodes one invoice at a time as organizations struggle to check every invoice against the contract,” said Tom Cook, CEO of FlexTecs.“Our contract compliance audits have been finding these overcharges for years, after the money has left the organization. Invoice Compliance puts that audit experience directly into the AP workflow, so our clients pay what they agreed to pay, not just what the supplier billed.”Contract overcharges are hard to catch because standard AP controls weren't designed to look for them. A three-way match confirms that an invoice agrees with the purchase order and the receipt, but not that the PO price reflects the contract. When a volume tier takes effect, a negotiated discount isn't applied, or a freight charge falls outside the agreement, the invoice can pass every check and be paid. Because contract compliance has traditionally been reviewed after payment, the same overcharge can repeat for months before anyone finds it.Invoice Compliance moves that check before payment, and organizations decide where it runs. They choose which suppliers and contracts to monitor, focusing on those with complex pricing and the highest financial exposure, rather than adding another review across the entire vendor base. For those suppliers, Invoice Compliance flags prices above contracted rates, incorrectly applied terms or discounts, charges with no contractual basis, and invoices outside expected procurement processes.Each finding shows the contracted price, the invoiced price, and the variance, along with a root cause and invoice action, so AP teams can resolve it, including holding payment, without digging through contracts. Every compliance run totals the exception value, giving finance leaders a dollar figure on contract exposure, and procurement teams can see which contracts and categories drift from their terms over time.Invoice Compliance is trained on 30 years of recovery audit experience across the FlexTecs team and more than $1 trillion in analyzed AP transactions, so it knows where contract overcharges tend to hide. For complex contracts, the FlexTecs team can provide optional validation to confirm discrepancies, quantify overcharges, and support recovery of value already paid.Invoice Compliance joins Payment Error Prevention, Statement Reconciliation, and AP Inbox Assist on the FlexTrap platform, adding contractual accuracy to the transaction accuracy, balance accuracy, and workflow efficiency the other modules address. Compliance findings also feed the FlexTrap Intelligence Layer, so finance and AP leaders can see contract performance alongside payment, reconciliation, and supplier communication insights in one place.Invoice Compliance is available now and can be purchased and run on its own or alongside other FlexTrap modules. To learn more, visit flextrap or flextecs.About FlexTecs: FlexTecs is a recovery audit and contract compliance company that combines technology with deep AP expertise. Unlike typical recovery audit firms or payment error prevention tools, FlexTecs focuses on both: winning back what was lost and preventing the same payment mistakes from happening again. FlexTecs' specialists bring more than 30 years of audit heritage and have recovered and prevented more than $1 billion in errors. They used that experience to train FlexTrap, the AP intelligence platform trusted by leading organizations across industries. For more information, visit flextecs.About FlexTrap: FlexTrap is FlexTecs' AP Intelligence Platform, built on more than 30 years of recovery audit experience across more than $1 trillion in AP transactions. It brings together four modules (Payment Error Prevention, Statement Reconciliation, Invoice Compliance, and AP Inbox Assist), connected by the FlexTrap Intelligence Layer, which surfaces risk, root causes, and the findings worth acting on. FlexTrap goes live in about 30 days with read-only ERP access, integrates with more than 80 ERP systems, and has no contingency fee, so organizations keep 100% of what they save. On average, clients see more than a fivefold return on investment in the first year. For more information, visit flextrap.

Claudia Peterson

FlexTecs

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FlexTecs Launches Invoice Compliance, Bringing Contract Checks Into the AP Workflow Before Payment News Provided By FlexTecs October 22, 2026, 05:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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