Future Innovation Tech Expo 2026 (FIX 2026) Begins With Grand Opening Attended By 100 Distinguished Guests

Commemorative Act by VIPs in FIX 2026 Opening Ceremony

A scene from a line tour of VIPs, includng Daegu Mayor Kyung-ho Choo

Daegu Mayor Kyung-ho Choo poses with a representative from Volocopter, inside Volocopter's UAM displayed in UAM Experience Zone of FIX 2026

FIX 2026 Poster

AI Reshaping Industry and Daily Life - Encountering the Frontlines of Future Innovation

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ▸ Opening ceremony held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 21 at EXCO in Daegu... Attended by around 100 distinguished guests▸ Autonomous driving systems, Physical AI, smart manufacturing technologies, and global startups showcased▸ Keynote addresses by experts from Seoul National University, GMTCK, Vector Institute, PAL Robotics, and moreDaegu Metropolitan City hosted the opening ceremony of the Future Innovation Tech Expo 2026 (hereinafter, FIX 2026 ) at EXCO in Daegu on Wednesday, October 21, at 10:30 AM under the theme "AI, beyond Tech into reality."The opening ceremony began with approximately 100 distinguished attendees, including Kyung-ho Choo, Mayor of Daegu Metropolitan City; Yong-seok Kim, President of the Metropolitan Area Transport Commission; Jung-Woo Ha, Vice Chairman of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Committee; In-hwan Lim, Chairman of the Daegu Metropolitan Council; Jae-jun Woo, Representative; Eun-hee Kang, Superintendent of the Daegu Metropolitan Office of Education; Seok Cho, Vice Chairman of HD Hyundai; Wansoo Kim, President and CEO of HD Hyundai Robotics; Youngmin Kwon, CEO of Doosan Robotics; Hang-soo Lee, Vice President of Hyundai Motor Group; Brian McMurray, President of General Motors Technical Center Korea (GMTCK); and Kyujin Cho, Professor at Seoul National University.Following the opening ceremony, key guests participated in a guided booth tour covering major exhibition areas, starting with the UAM Special Pavilion showcasing the airframe of Germany's Volocopter, followed by Hyundai Motor Company presenting its unmanned firefighting robot and autonomous driving AI technology 'ATRIA AI', NT1 (Neolix's domestic partner in Korea) demonstrating the autonomous delivery vehicle 'RoboVan', HD Hyundai Robotics exhibiting dual-arm robots, Doosan Robotics introducing 'Scan&Go' (recipient of the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award), and MegazoneCloud, Asia's largest cloud management service provider.In the afternoon, keynote addresses by leading domestic and international experts commenced, beginning with "The Age of Discovery for Physical AI Robots" delivered by Kyujin Cho, a globally recognized robotics scholar and Professor at Seoul National University, followed by presentations from Brian McMurray, President of GM Technical Center Korea (GMTCK); Xiaoxiao Shawn Li, Professor at the Vector Institute and expert in multimodal AI research; and Francesco Ferro, CEO of PAL Robotics.Additionally, innovative technologies expected to bring practical changes to citizens' daily lives-such as an AI-powered unmanned robotic convenience store platform, an AI-driven odor mitigation platform, and specialized robotic navigation for fracture surgery-are anticipated to draw significant attention from visitors.Furthermore, a wide variety of participatory programs allowing visitors to experience future technologies firsthand will be operated, including the Volocopter UAM boarding experience, drone piloting and target strike challenges, generative AI studio experiences at the KT AI Station, ice cream and drip coffee preparation robots, autonomous RoboVan demonstrations, and electric vehicle test-drive sessions.FIX 2026 is open to visitors from Wednesday, October 21 to Saturday, October 24, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (until 4:00 PM on Saturday). For the convenience of out-of-town visitors, circular shuttle buses operate between Dongdaegu Station and EXCO at intervals of 30 minutes to 1 hour.Kyung-ho Choo, Mayor of Daegu Metropolitan City, stated, "This year's FIX is an occasion to witness firsthand the transformations unfolding as industry and technology converge around AI, alongside the emerging possibilities of future industries. We will continue to actively foster emerging future industries, accelerate the AI transition of our flagship sectors, and back corporate challenge and innovation so that advancements in technology translate into industrial growth and a higher quality of life for our citizens."

Jangwoo Lee

Daegu Metropolitan City

+ +82 53-803-2980

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Future Innovation Tech Expo 2026 (FIX 2026) Begins With Grand Opening Attended by 100 Distinguished Guests News Provided By AVING News October 22, 2026, 05:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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