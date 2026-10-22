Vulcan Plastics Highlights VULCAN® Prisma Roma Polycarbonate Roofing Sheets For Patios And Pergolas

VULCAN Prisma Roma clear polycarbonate pergola roof diffusing daylight over a backyard patio

VULCAN Prisma Roma blue corrugated polycarbonate sheet with prismatic texture

VULCAN Prisma Roma polycarbonate skylights and canopy on an industrial warehouse roof

VULCAN Prisma Roma combines diffused daylight, glare reduction, impact resistance, and a lightweight design for outdoor roofing applications.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vulcan Plastics highlights VULCANPrisma Roma, a high-performance, impact-resistant polycarbonate roofing sheet designed for professional construction and residential improvement projects. The corrugated sheet combines an advanced prismatic surface, UV-protected polycarbonate construction, and a lightweight design for outdoor and semi-outdoor roofing applications.Designed for spaces where daylight and visual comfort are important, VULCAN Prisma Roma polycarbonate roofing sheets help diffuse incoming sunlight while reducing glare. Their impact-resistant construction and lightweight design also support a range of outdoor roofing projects, from residential improvements to professional installations.Diffused Daylight for Patios and PergolasVULCAN Prisma Roma features a prismatic, argyle-patterned texture designed to diffuse sunlight evenly, minimizing harsh glare and hotspots. The light-diffusing effect supports bright and comfortable illumination in patios, pergolas, sunrooms, and other covered outdoor areas.The design also helps balance shade and daylight while preserving visibility beneath the roofing surface. The clear version offers 85%~88% light transmission, while tinted colour options range from 20% to 40%. This range allows different projects to adjust daylight levels according to shade and visual comfort requirements.For homeowners and builders comparing different daylighting options, Vulcan Plastics has also published a guide on how to choose clear roof panels for a pergola, covering factors such as light levels, panel types, and installation considerations.Impact Resistance and Lightweight HandlingVULCAN Prisma Roma polycarbonate roofing sheets are manufactured from UV-protected polycarbonate and designed to resist hail, impacts, and harsh environmental conditions. Their corrugated profile and prismatic pattern also contribute to structural strength and long-term material performance.At the same time, the lightweight sheet design supports easier handling and installation for both professional construction and residential improvement projects. The prismatic surface also helps absorb and reduce rain and hail noise compared with metal roofing, supporting greater comfort in sheltered outdoor spaces.Readers comparing roofing materials can find additional information in Vulcan Plastics' guide explaining what polycarbonate roofing is and its pros and cons.Performance Data for Outdoor RoofingVULCAN Prisma Roma is designed to combine impact resistance, UV protection, and lightweight construction for outdoor roofing applications. Available technical data includes:UV transmittance: 0.4%.Impact resistance: >26.67 J (free-falling dart).Tensile strength: 665 kgf/cm2.Flexural strength: 1,103 kgf/cm2.Warranty: 10-year limited warranty against yellowing and breakage.Its weather- and moisture-resistant construction supports applications including covered walkways, pergolas, patios, deck roofing, carports, skylights, greenhouse roofs, canopies, and residential or commercial shade structures.Additional information on impact resistance, UV performance, and other material characteristics is available in Vulcan Plastics guide to polycarbonate material properties.About Vulcan PlasticsVulcan Plastics specialises in the manufacturing and development of polycarbonate roofing sheets for commercial and residential applications.The company focuses on product quality, functionality, installation, and maintenance support while continuing to develop polycarbonate materials and solutions for a range of project requirements.

Hans Hsu

Vulcan Plastics

+886 2 2709 1757

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Vulcan Plastics Highlights VULCAN® Prisma Roma Polycarbonate Roofing Sheets for Patios and Pergolas News Provided By 將能數位行銷有限公司 October 22, 2026, 05:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing



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