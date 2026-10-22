On This Bandwagon EP Art

Country artist Katie Austin releases her new EP, featuring fan-favorite releases from 2026, including the new single“Grounded,” co-written with Lainey Wilson.

- Katie AustinNASHVILLE, TN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Country artist Katie Austin releases her new EP, On This Bandwagon, on her own Cato Music House label. Produced by Zachary Manno, it features all of Katie's fan-favorite releases from 2026, including the new single“Grounded,” co-written with Lainey Wilson. On This Bandwagon is available on all DSP platforms worldwide via Vydia distribution.Katie crafts authentic country music for anyone who has ever cried, smiled, or two-stepped through life. Austin has woven a small-town heart with sophisticated sensibilities. She has built an impressive reputation for raw storytelling and an immense vocal range. While she commands the stage as a dynamic live performer, it is her razor-sharp songwriting that has solidified her status as one of Nashville's most respected creators. As a writer, Katie's credentials speak volumes, including collaborations with some of Nashville's finest songwriters such as Jenna LaMaster, Bri Fletcher, Justin Wantz, Hunter Leath, Kasey Tyndall, and Lainey Wilson. Katie also reaches audiences nationwide as a television co-host alongside Kristy Lee Cook on the Sportsman Channel's outdoor lifestyle program, The Most Wanted List ( Katie Austin Sportsman Channel ).On This Bandwagon Track Listing1.“Bandwagon” (written by Katie Austin and Lainey Wilson)2.“Loving You” (written by Katie Austin, Jenna LaMasters)3.“Make Me Hate You” (written by Katie Austin, Brettan Cox, Hunter Leath)4.“Sugar High” (written by Katie Austin)5.“Dear Devil” (written by Katie Austin, Lainey Wilson)6.“Grounded” (written by Katie Austin, Lainey Wilson)

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Country Singer-Songwriter Katie Austin Releases Her New EP ON THIS BANDWAGON News Provided By Cato Music House October 22, 2026, 05:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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