John Nieman Brings Original Art And Flash Fiction Together In Life... And That Other Thing

The collection examines life's major passages through stories that range from poignant and reflective to hopeful and funny.

- John Nieman

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Personal Experience Becomes a Creative Reflection on Life

Artist and author John Nieman explores the experiences that shape human life in Life... and That Other Thing, a collection of original artwork and flash fiction inspired by a personal pancreatic cancer scare. Published by Gotham Books, the 2023 paperback edition brings together stories about life's major passages, including birth, growth, missed opportunities, fortunate surprises, final days, and renewal.

The idea for the book emerged after Nieman faced a frightening medical experience that ultimately proved to be a misdiagnosis. His son, Stott, suggested that he write about the subject. His sister, Mary Ellen, had one important condition: she did not want the word“death” in the title. The resulting title offers a clever, understated introduction to a collection that confronts serious subjects without limiting itself to a single mood.

Some of the stories address life's final days, while others explore renewal and the possibilities that emerge from unexpected circumstances. Nieman notes that some are hopeful and even funny. This range reflects the complexity of life itself, where difficult experiences can coexist with humor, affection, and new beginnings.

The experience also prompted Nieman to consider what deserves the most attention in life. In the book's own description, he challenges the tendency to prioritize shopping sprees, escapism, and disposable entertainment over more meaningful experiences. His stories invite readers to look beyond everyday distractions and reflect on the moments, relationships, and decisions that give life significance.

The book continues Nieman's creative practice of pairing visual art with writing. Original artwork provides a visual dimension to the collection, while the flash fiction explores the emotional and imaginative possibilities surrounding life's turning points. Readers can approach the work as a series of individual stories or as a broader meditation on the unpredictability of the human experience.

Life... and That Other Thing may appeal to readers of literary fiction, flash fiction, and illustrated books, as well as readers interested in the relationship between art and storytelling. Its combination of serious reflection and lighter moments offers multiple ways into its central subject: the experience of being alive.

John Nieman is an artist and writer who reinvented his professional life after 30 years as an international advertising director. His career in visual art has included exhibitions throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia, with work shown in locations including Florence, Hamburg, Montreal, Chiang Mai, Paris, Dublin, and Barcelona.

Nieman has received multiple Best of Show recognitions and held more than a dozen solo exhibitions. As an author, he has written more than two dozen books spanning novels, crime fiction, short-story collections, art and poetry books, children's books, novellas, and memoirs. His creative work reflects a longstanding interest in combining visual expression with storytelling.

Nieman is the father of five and resides in White Plains, New York.

Book Details

Title: Life... and That Other Thing

Author: John Nieman

Genre: Novel / Fiction, featuring original artwork and flash fiction

Publisher: Gotham Books

Paperback ISBN-13: 979-8-88775-776-6

Ebook ISBN-13: 979-8-88775-777-3

Paperback edition publication date: November 30, 2023

Paperback length: 178 pages

Primary distribution country: United States

Availability

Life... and That Other Thing is listed by booksellers in paperback and ebook formats.

Book information and purchasing options:

Author website:

John Nieman

West Harmony Productions

+1 6193306806

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John Nieman Brings Original Art and Flash Fiction Together in Life... and That Other Thing News Provided By West Harmony Productions October 22, 2026, 05:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics



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