John Mayer Announces New Song Inspired By A Voice Memo Titled 'Tom And Jerry'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter John Mayer has revealed that his upcoming song began as an idea captured in a voice memo titled“Tom and Jerry”.

Sharing a glimpse into the creative process behind the track, Mayer took to Instagram and spoke about collaborating with a team of talented artists to bring the song's emotions to life.

“'Tom and Jerry' was the name I used when saving my first voice memo with this song idea. 'And if you ever come through, which I doubt you'll do, I'll run away with you.' From that moment on, the adventure began in bringing that feeling to life,” he wrote in the caption.

He added:“I've said it before, but it bears repeating every time - I get to work with a group of incredibly talented and deeply dedicated artists who will stop at nothing until the sound comes into focus and becomes a picture.”

The track will be released this Friday, with an exclusive preview airing on SiriusXM's Life with John Mayer channel tomorrow.

“I can't wait to tell you more about it, but first, it's important that you know who contributed to this track. The song comes out this Friday, but you can hear it throughout the day tomorrow exclusively on @siriusxm @lifewithjohnmayer.”

Mayer is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, but he left for Atlanta in 1997 with fellow guitarist Clay Cook, with whom he formed the short-lived rock duo Lo-Fi Masters.

After their split, Mayer continued to play at local clubs, refining his skills and gaining a minor following. He performed at the 2000 South by Southwest festival, and was subsequently signed by Aware Records, an imprint of Columbia Records through which he released his debut extended play, Inside Wants Out.

His first two studio albums Room for Squares and Heavier Things were both met with critical and commercial success. The former album spawned the single "Your Body Is a Wonderland".