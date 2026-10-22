CM Vijay Announces Rs 30 Lakh Reward For Asian Para Games Bronze Medallist Manisha Ramadass

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has congratulated para badminton player Manisha Ramadass on winning a bronze medal at the fifth Asian Para Games in Japan and announced a Rs 30 lakh cash incentive from the state government in recognition of her achievement.

Manisha won the bronze in the Mixed Doubles SL3–SU5 event with Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat at the Asian Para Games 2026 after a hard-fought semifinal against Indonesia's Lani Ratri Oktila and Jikmat Ramdani.

In a message on his official X account, the Chief Minister extended his greetings to the Indian team and singled out the Tamil Nadu player for praise following the bronze medal finish in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category. Vijay said the achievement reflected Manisha's perseverance and hard work, adding that her success would inspire a younger generation of para athletes to pursue their sporting ambitions with confidence and determination.

“My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Indian team and Tamil Nadu's Manisha Ramadass for winning the bronze medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 badminton event at the fifth Asian Para Games being held in Japan,” he said.

Announcing the financial reward, the Chief Minister said the Tamil Nadu government would provide Rs 30 lakh as an incentive to honour her medal-winning performance at the continental competition. The announcement places official recognition alongside the Chief Minister's appreciation of the effort behind the result.

His message highlighted both Manisha's contribution to the Indian team's performance and the pride her achievement had brought to her home State. Vijay expressed hope that the medal would encourage emerging para athletes, describing Manisha's success as a source of fresh hope for young sportspersons seeking to make their mark.

Her achievement, he said, demonstrated the value of sustained effort and determination in reaching competitive goals. He wished her further success in the years ahead and hoped she would continue bringing laurels to Tamil Nadu and India. The Chief Minister's message focused on the significance of recognising para sporting achievements and encouraging athletes whose performances can motivate others to take up competitive sport.

Vijay concluded his message by conveying his best wishes for her future competitions, expressing confidence that she would build on the achievement and secure more victories for the State and the country. He also congratulated the Indian team whose bronze medal performance prompted the announcement of the state government's financial incentive for Manisha.