Dube Will Be More Effective In NZ Conditions: Nayar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has backed Shivam Dube to make a greater impact than Nitish Kumar Reddy with the ball in New Zealand conditions, citing the all-rounder's international experience, ability to extract bounce and performances in high-pressure matches. Nayar also highlighted Kuldeep Yadav's wrist-spin as a potential advantage for India, particularly when the ball offers limited movement off the pitch.

Explaining why Dube could be a more trusted bowling option, Nayar pointed to the difference between domestic franchise performances and delivering for India in T20 internationals. While Reddy has shown promise for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dube's contributions in crucial international fixtures give him an edge in the team's current combination.

“I think there is more trust in Shivam Dube because he has done it for India. Nitish Kumar Reddy has bowled well for SRH, but so far for India in T20Is, unfortunately, he hasn't played that role yet. In the World Cup, we saw that in big matches, Shivam Dube took big wickets with his bouncers, with his line and short-pitched length. So, I think there is more trust in Shivam Dube overall.

“Also, with the power and the number at which he bats, I think he suits the Indian team and its makeup right now. So, I believe that, especially in New Zealand conditions, Shivam Dube will be more effective because he hits the deck. Shivam Dube is a tall bowler, which gives him a little more bounce than Nitish Kumar Reddy in foreign conditions,” Nayar told JioStar.

Nayar also identified Kuldeep as a key tactical option against New Zealand, where seam and swing could assist the pacers early on. According to him, the left-arm wrist-spinner's trajectory and the uncertainty he creates for opposition batters could prove valuable once the powerplay is over, adding variety to India's bowling attack.

“There will be a bit of seam and swing, and often, in conditions where there is no deviation off the pitch, a wrist spinner comes into play because the trajectory is different, and the ball will skid slightly. I always believe that when Kuldeep Yadav bowls, there is a question in every team's mind, mostly among foreign players, about how to tackle him.

“You think strategically about which overs he will bowl. In the powerplay, fast bowlers will bowl most of the overs. If spin bowlers bowl, when will they bowl? When will Kuldeep Yadav be used? Post six overs. When will Varun Chakaravarthy be used? Post six overs. There, I feel Kuldeep Yadav will give another dimension to the Indian team, especially against New Zealanders in those conditions,” he stated.

The two teams square off in the first T20I on Thursday.