Urea Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis, 2034

The global urea market size was valued at USD 104.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 110.50 billion in 2026 to USD 172.17 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the urea market with a share of 46.8% in 2025.

Urea is a nitrogen-rich chemical compound widely used in agriculture as a fertilizer to support plant growth and improve crop yields. It is also used in animal feed, industrial resin production, adhesives, and diesel exhaust fluid for reducing nitrogen oxide emissions from vehicles. They are tracked under HSN Code (310210) (urea and nitrogenous fertilizers) and SIC Code (2873) (nitrogenous fertilizers).

2025 Market Size: USD 104.54 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 110.50 billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 172.17 billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 5.7%

Largest Regional Market (2025): Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025): 46.8% Fastest-growing Region: North America North America CAGR (2026–2034): 4.61%

By Type Fastest-growing Segment: Liquid CAGR (2026–2034): 4.24% By End Use

Fastest-growing Segment: Automotive CAGR (2026–2034): 4.48%

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Urea Production Is Becoming More Energy-Efficient

The urea market analysis shows that high natural gas consumption and production costs are shifting fertilizer manufacturers toward heat recovery, process optimization, and energy-efficient equipment. This transition improves production efficiency, reduces operating expenses, and supports more reliable fertilizer supplies. In India, NITI Aayog has highlighted specific energy consumption in urea manufacturing, with an average of 17.88 GJ per tonne, demonstrating the importance of energy management in fertilizer production.

Precision Agriculture Is Changing Urea Application Practices

The urea market analysis shows that GPS-guided machinery, soil testing, and variable-rate application systems are shifting fertilizer use from uniform field treatment toward crop-specific nitrogen management. This transition helps farmers optimize fertilizer application, improve nutrient utilization, and reduce nitrogen losses under suitable field conditions. In India, the Department of Fertilizers reported 399.40 lakh metric tonnes of subsidized urea sales in 2025, highlighting the importance of efficient fertilizer management across the agricultural sector.

Demand for Higher Crop Yields and Expansion of Irrigated Agricultural Land Drive Market

Food security requirements and the need to maintain crop productivity support demand for urea, a major nitrogen fertilizer used in rice, wheat, and maize cultivation. India's final foodgrain production reached 357.73 million tonnes in 2024–25, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, highlighting the scale of agricultural output that depends on effective nutrient management example, rice and wheat farmers use urea to supply nitrogen during key stages of crop development, supporting leaf formation and grain production. These agricultural requirements sustain demand for urea from farmers, fertilizer distributors, and government-supported supply channels.

Reliable irrigation access supports urea demand by allowing farmers to maintain crop nutrient schedules across different growing seasons and reduce dependence on rainfall. As of August 2025, India's Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana had supported more than 27 million farmers and covered or developed over 24.61 million hectares through irrigation, micro-irrigation, watershed, and groundwater interventions. For example, rice and wheat farmers in irrigated areas can apply urea at key crop-development stages to support nitrogen availability and crop productivity. Wider access to irrigation infrastructure creates demand for dependable fertilizer distribution and seasonal urea supplies across agricultural regions.

Seasonal Agricultural Demand and High Transportation and Storage Costs Restrain Market Expansion

Dependence on agricultural demand and seasonal consumption exposes the urea market to changes in crop cycles, rainfall, and planting schedules, which affect fertilizer purchasing and distribution requirements. India's Department of Fertilizers reported urea consumption of 193.21 lakh metric tonnes during Kharif 2025 and 203.39 lakh metric tonnes during Rabi 2025–26. These seasonal variations complicate inventory planning and supply allocation, creating risks of stock imbalances and limiting consistent market expansion.

High transportation and storage costs constrain the urea market because bulk shipments require reliable port facilities, warehouses, railways, and road networks to reach agricultural regions on time. India's Department of Fertilizers reported urea imports of 89.30 lakh metric tonnes during April 2025–January 2026, highlighting the logistical burden of moving substantial fertilizer volumes through international and domestic supply chains. Freight expenses, storage capacity constraints, and distribution delays can raise delivered costs and restrict timely access for farmers in remote regions.

Specialty Fertilizer Formulations and Industrial Applications Create New Revenue Opportunities Offers Growth Opportunities

Commercial farms, horticulture businesses, turf managers, and specialty fertilizer distributors are key customers for controlled-release and coated urea products. India recorded 352.61 lakh tonnes of urea sales during April 2025–January 2026, reflecting the scale of the fertilizer market and opportunities for premium formulations. Companies such as Nu-Tec Specialty Products can generate revenue through time-release urea products, specialized formulations, and distributor partnerships.

Automotive manufacturers, commercial fleet operators, diesel vehicle suppliers, and chemical producers represent customers for automotive-grade urea and industrial applications. The American Petroleum Institute specifies that diesel exhaust fluid contains 32.5% high-purity urea, creating opportunities for specialized urea supply, fluid manufacturing, and long-term contracts with distributors and fleet-service providers. Companies such as Cummins support this market through diesel emission-control technologies and related fluid requirements.

The solid segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period, supported by its suitability for large-scale fertilizer distribution and long-term storage. Its established role in conventional farming, along with ease of transportation and handling, sustains its relevance among agricultural users. Reliable availability through existing supply channels also supports continued use across diverse crop production systems.

The liquid segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.24% over the forecast period. Its application in fertigation and liquid nutrient formulations offers farmers greater flexibility in fertilizer delivery. Compatibility with precision agriculture practices and the ability to distribute nutrients evenly through irrigation systems are key factors supporting its adoption. Industrial applications also contribute to demand for liquid urea.

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The agriculture segment dominated the end-use category, accounting for a market share of 79.3% in 2025. Its leading position reflects the extensive use of urea as a nitrogen fertilizer to support crop nutrition and soil productivity. Demand from crop cultivation and the need to maintain nutrient availability across agricultural land reinforce agriculture's dominant position. The segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period.

The automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period. Demand is use of urea-based solutions in selective catalytic reduction systems, which help reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel vehicles. Emission-control requirements and the continued use of diesel-powered commercial vehicles support the application of automotive urea solutions.

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The Asia Pacific urea market accounted for the largest regional share of 46.8% in 2025.

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries aims to reduce chemical fertilizer use by 20% by 2030 compared with the 2016 baseline, encouraging more efficient nutrient application and potentially moderating urea consumption. The ministry also targets an increase in the domestic-resource share of fertilizer inputs, measured on a phosphorus basis, from 25% in 2021 to 40% by 2030, reflecting a broader shift toward alternative fertilizer resources.

China aims to achieve a fertilizer utilization rate of at least 43% for its three major grain crops by 2030, encouraging more efficient fertilizer application and potentially influencing urea-use patterns. In 2025, fertilizer utilization for wheat, maize, and rice reached 43.3%, according to China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, indicating continued progress toward more efficient nutrient use.

NITI Aayog projects India's urea demand to increase from approximately 36 million tonnes in 2024–25 to 44 million tonnes by 2049–50, indicating a long-term requirement for nitrogen-based fertilizers. India's indigenous urea production capacity reached 28.374 million tonnes per year in 2023–24, supporting efforts to reduce reliance on imports as fertilizer requirements evolve.

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The North America urea market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regional market.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects fertilizer, lime, and soil-conditioner expenses to increase by USD 5.3 billion, or 15.3%, in 2026 compared with 2025, indicating potential changes in farm input spending that may affect fertilizer purchasing decisions. Although this projection covers multiple agricultural inputs rather than urea alone, it provides an official indicator of the cost environment influencing fertilizer use.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada aims to reduce emissions associated with fertilizer use by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030, encouraging more efficient nutrient management while maintaining crop yields. As nitrogen fertilizer use has increased by 93% since 2005, the target may promote improved application practices and greater fertilizer-use efficiency, influencing how farmers manage urea inputs.

The Europe urea market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period.

The U.K. government aims to reduce nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment pollution from agriculture into the water environment by at least 12% by December 2030 compared with 2018 levels in England. This target may encourage more precise fertilizer application and improved nutrient management, influencing the volume and timing of urea use in agricultural production.

Germany aims to reduce its average agricultural nitrogen surplus to 70 kilograms per hectare over the 2026–2030 period, encouraging more efficient use of nitrogen inputs. This environmental target may support precision fertilization and closer monitoring of nutrient application, potentially affecting urea consumption as farmers align fertilizer use with crop requirements.

The urea market is moderately fragmented, with large-scale fertilizer manufacturers, integrated natural gas and chemical producers, state-owned fertilizer companies, and regional agricultural input suppliers competing across agricultural and industrial applications. Yara International ASA, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nutrien Ltd., SABIC, and OCI Global are among the leading players in the market, collectively accounting for an estimated 25–30% urea market share.

Established players compete through production capacity, access to cost-effective feedstock and long-term supply agreements with agricultural and industrial customers. Emerging and regional players focus on cost-efficient production, localized distribution, specialized industrial-grade urea, flexible supply arrangements, and improved access to underserved agricultural markets. Competitive positioning also depends on energy consumption, feedstock price fluctuations, environmental compliance, logistics efficiency, and the ability to maintain consistent product availability during seasonal fertilizer demand.

OCI Global (Netherlands) Koch Fertilizer, LLC (U.S.) The Chemical Company (U.S.) PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur (Indonesia) China National Petroleum Corporation (China) Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (India) Acron Group (Russia) CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland) Nutrien Ltd. (Canada) Qatar Fertiliser Company (Qatar) Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia) Yara International ASA (Norway) Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) BASF SE (Germany) Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (India) Togliattiazot (Russia) IBI Scientific (U.S.)

May 2025: Yara International expanded its fertilizer portfolio by advancing urea production and sustainable nitrogen fertilizer solutions, supporting agricultural productivity and improved nutrient management practices. June 2025: Nutrien expanded its nitrogen fertilizer operations by strengthening urea production capabilities and supply chain initiatives to support global agricultural demand. July 2025: CF Industries expanded its nitrogen fertilizer portfolio by advancing urea manufacturing and low-carbon ammonia initiatives, supporting fertilizer supply and emissions reduction efforts. September 2025: EuroChem expanded its fertilizer production capabilities by strengthening nitrogen fertilizer operations, including urea-related products, to support agricultural markets across global regions.