Iqibla Unveils RAFIQ OS, The Next-Gen Smart Faith Operating System, Redefining The Global Muslim Wearables Experience

Rafiq OS - Your Daily Faith Companion

Touch control

Fully Guided Dhikr Experience & Dhikr Text Display

Localized, Precise Prayer Time Reminders

Faith Journey Records

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the launch of its latest flagship Zikr Ring Aura series, iQIBLA - the No.1 Muslim tech brand - today officially unveiled RAFIQ OS, the next-generation operating system built exclusively for the new-generation Zikr Ring. Developed over two years and deeply informed by the real usage habits of millions of Muslim users, this native operating system breaks through the functional boundaries of traditional smart Dhikr devices, evolving the product from a single digital counter into a true "Daily Faith Companion" that accompanies users through their everyday faith life - marking the global faith technology industry's entry into a new era of all-scenario immersive experiences.

A Faith-Tech Milestone Grown from 4 Million Devices

Since iQIBLA launched its first Zikr Ring globally in 2021, the innovative product - combining wearable technology, digital Dhikr counting, and display and vibration interactions - has quickly won widespread recognition among Muslims worldwide. As of Q3 2026, cumulative global shipments of the iQIBLA Zikr Ring series have surpassed 4 million units, covering more than 60 countries and regions across the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia, making it the world's No.1 faith smart wearable by market share.

Over five years of product iteration, the iQIBLA team collected more than 1.2 million pieces of feedback and requests from real users. Driven by these genuine user insights, the team initiated the development of a brand-new operating system - the native system that would come to be named RAFIQ.

In Arabic, "RAFIQ" means "a loyal companion, a fellow traveler." From the very outset, the name defined iQIBLA's product vision: the next generation of faith smart wearables must no longer be positioned as a mere "tool," but rather become a quiet, thoughtful companion that understands your habits - blending naturally into the rhythm of your daily faith life, offering just the right assistance and companionship without interrupting your focus or adding any operational burden.

Four System Layers Building the Industry's First Complete Daily Faith Loop

Unlike conventional consumer electronics operating systems designed around performance specs and feature counts, RAFIQ OS was architected from the ground up around the real faith practice journeys of Muslims. Through four layers of synergistic system capabilities, it constructs - for the first time in the industry - a complete daily faith loop covering "Remind – Practice – Record – Grow."

Layer 1: All-Scenario, Distraction-Free Touch Interaction.

RAFIQ OS redefines the interaction logic of the smart Dhikr ring. Leveraging the shortest natural operating path between the thumb and the finger wearing the ring, it delivers a fully touch-based operation. Compared with traditional physical buttons, this interaction system delivers four major experience upgrades: more natural - all counting, switching, and confirmation actions are completed through natural finger touches, with no need to adjust hand posture; quieter - the pressing sound of mechanical buttons is completely eliminated, causing no disturbance to those around you even in the quiet of a mosque; more continuous - from a single count to mode switching to action confirmation, the interaction forms a fluid, seamless rhythm that never breaks your focus; and smarter - a complete evolution from traditional electronic counters to a dedicated smart wearable, making every touch a natural part of your practice.

Layer 2: Localized, Precise Prayer Time Reminders.

RAFIQ OS features localized prayer time algorithms calibrated for different regions worldwide, automatically adapting to accurate local prayer times based on the user's location, and delivering gentle vibration reminders as each prayer window approaches. Unlike phone alarms, which can easily be drowned out by notifications and interrupt your focus, the vibration felt at your fingertips is softer and more personal. It helps users free themselves from time anxiety amid busy work and life rhythms - no more checking the phone to keep track of prayer times - naturally building the habit of praying on time, and steadily safeguarding inner peace through the regularity of daily practice.

Layer 3: Fully Guided Dhikr Experience.

When the system detects that a prayer window has arrived, a two-second long press instantly enters the dedicated Guided Dhikr mode. Following traditional Dhikr etiquette, the system automatically switches the Dhikr text and provides gentle segmented rhythm guidance, helping users smoothly complete the full traditional 33×3 Dhikr routine. Outside prayer times, the system automatically switches to flexible free-counting mode, allowing users to customize Dhikr content and counting goals for fragmented moments such as commuting, time at home, or work breaks. Users simply set their preferred Dhikr content in the companion iQIBLA life app; during each round, the ring's display shows the corresponding Dhikr text alongside the real-time count, making the whole practice more relaxed and ceremonial - like a thoughtful companion quietly keeping you company.

Layer 4: Multi-Sensory Feedback and AI-Driven Faith Journey Records.

RAFIQ OS designs a dedicated segmented vibration reminder mechanism for the traditional 33×3 Dhikr flow. When the count reaches the key milestones of 33, 66, and 99, the ring triggers a gentle vibration respectively, allowing users to keep their eyes closed and fully immersed in Dhikr, naturally completing an entire practice without frequently glancing down at the screen. Each vibration felt at the fingertips is not merely operational feedback - it is a tender pulse in tune with the inner self, ensuring the entire Dhikr session is never interrupted by the need to check the screen, gently guiding users all the way to the complete 99. Building on this, RAFIQ OS leverages AI to automatically classify and archive all Dhikr records into daily practice records, weekly practice statistics, and full-cycle faith growth journey data. Users can look back on their persistence at any time and clearly see their steady growth in daily faith life.

Redefining the Future of Faith Technology

Jack Shao, Founder of iQIBLA, said: "Over the past five years, we used Zikr Ring to pioneer the entirely new category of faith smart wearables worldwide. Today's launch of RAFIQ OS is not a simple feature upgrade - it is our complete definition of the future direction of faith technology. We have always believed that truly great faith-tech products never stand between users and their faith. They stand quietly beside users, becoming an invisible companion in your daily faith life."

According to iQIBLA, the new-generation Zikr Ring powered by RAFIQ OS will roll out in November 2026 alongside the annual flagship Zikr Ring Aura. In addition, all eligible previous-generation Zikr Ring devices will receive a free OTA upgrade to RAFIQ OS in Q4 this year, bringing the new companion experience to millions of existing users.

Industry analysts point out that the launch of RAFIQ OS is more than the birth of a smart wearable operating system - it fills a long-standing gap in the global Muslim consumer electronics market for a native faith smart system, establishing a new experience standard for consumer electronics R&D targeting Muslim users. As more smart hardware products built on the RAFIQ OS ecosystem arrive, iQIBLA is expected to further reshape the global landscape of the faith technology industry.

Hanson li

iQIBLA LLC

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iQIBLA Unveils RAFIQ OS, the Next-Gen Smart Faith Operating System, Redefining the Global Muslim Wearables Experience News Provided By Umeox Innovation October 22, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry



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