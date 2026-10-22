Red Fish Rue Fish Re-Releases Popular Exposure Coin® Design In Bronze Through Collaboration With Shire Post Mint

Working for exposure makes no cents!

Alexandria-based craft studio partners with Shire Post Mint for the October 14 bronze re-release of a popular Exposure Coin® design, a first for the collection.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Red Fish Rue Fish, an Alexandria, Virginia-based craft studio founded by Stephanie Byrd, announced the October 14 re-release of one of its most popular designs from The Exposure Coincollection in bronze, in collaboration with Shire Post Mint. The release marks the first time a coin in the collection has been struck outside the Red Fish Rue Fish shop.Launched in 2019, The Exposure Coincollection currently features six designs, with more planned. The coins offer a humorous take on the expectation that creative professionals should accept exposure as payment for their work, while serving as a physical reminder of the value of their time and expertise."Too frequently, creative professionals are expected to accept exposure as payment for their expertise and hard work. The Exposure Coinis a funny physical reminder to remember your worth - if you don't laugh, you'll cry! I have a few colleagues that consider it an everyday carry item or keep it on their desk," Byrd shares.The collaboration with Shire Post Mint brings one of the collection's most popular designs back in bronze. Unlike the previous coins in the collection, which were struck in the Red Fish Rue Fish shop, this release was produced through the collaboration with Shire Post Mint.Founded in 2013, Red Fish Rue Fish specializes in handcrafted souvenirs, tokens, and customizable gifts that help people create meaningful connections. Its most popular items include custom cuff bracelets, pocket tokens, and The Exposure Coin. The studio works with individuals, small businesses, events, and nonprofit organizations, including the Alexandria Jaycees, Crayon Collection, Blerdcon, and local school productions."One of my favorite parts of running Red Fish Rue Fish is the stories that people share with me. It's trust and it means the world to me. Little things like souvenirs, especially when they're customized, can be really meaningful conduits. It's a small something that you can touch that brings you back to a moment, a story," Byrd explains.The business name itself comes from a personal memory. When Byrd's son was very young, she would purposely mix up the words of a book while reading to him, making him laugh. The experience became a fun family memory and eventually inspired the name Red Fish Rue Fish. Byrd jokes that business coaches might not approve of her naming strategy, but she has no regrets.Byrd's business cards also reflect her personality. Rather than using a traditional title such as owner, director, or president, she identifies herself as the "Tinkerer-in-Chief."Red Fish Rue Fish currently operates online, with Byrd occasionally vending at public and private events. She is scheduled to participate as a vendor at MAGFest in January 2027.The bronze re-release and other designs in The Exposure Coincollection are available through the Red Fish Rue Fish online shop.Customers can receive 10% off The Exposure Coincollection with code EXPOSURE2610 through December 31, 2026, while supplies last.About Red Fish Rue Fish:Founded in 2013 by Stephanie Byrd, Red Fish Rue Fish is an Alexandria, Virginia-based craft studio specializing in handcrafted souvenirs, tokens, and customizable gifts. The company creates custom cuff bracelets, pocket tokens, The Exposure Coin, and other personalized items for individuals, small businesses, events, and nonprofit organizations. Its focus is connecting people through creativity, memories, and shared stories.For more information about Red Fish Rue Fish or to shop The Exposure Coincollection, visit shop.For media inquiries or to connect contact:Stephanie ByrdRed Fish Rue FishEmail:...Website: shop

Stephanie Byrd

Red Fish Rue FishTM

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Red Fish Rue Fish Re-Releases Popular Exposure Coin® Design in Bronze Through Collaboration With Shire Post Mint News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy October 22, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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