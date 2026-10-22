Love Hibachi Opens First Oklahoma Service Location in Edmond

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New Edmond service base brings private hibachi chefs and live cooking experiences to Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian and Tulsa counties.

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Love Hibachi has opened a new service location in Edmond, marking the brand's first location in Oklahoma and extending its mobile private-chef services into the state. The expansion serves events in Oklahoma County, Cleveland County, Canadian County and Tulsa County, bringing on-site hibachi cooking to residential celebrations, private gatherings and company events.The Edmond location operates as a service base for chefs traveling to customers' event locations rather than as a dine-in restaurant. Through this model, Love Hibachi brings the chef, mobile grill and ingredients to the host's property, allowing guests to enjoy a freshly prepared meal and live cooking experience without traveling to a restaurant.The opening represents another step in Love Hibachi's geographic expansion. By establishing an Oklahoma service base, the company is adding a local operating presence to support event coordination and chef service across the announced coverage area. Customers can explore Oklahoma Hibachi at Home service information online and submit their event details for availability review.A Private-Chef Experience at the Host's LocationLove Hibachi combines meal preparation with an interactive event format. Chefs prepare food in front of guests, making the cooking area a shared focal point for the gathering. Depending on the selected service, the experience can include live hibachi entertainment and guest interaction alongside the meal.The format accommodates occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, family reunions, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and corporate gatherings. For hosts planning a celebration at home, it provides a way to organize the event around a shared dining experience while keeping guests together in a familiar setting.Rather than coordinating a restaurant outing, hosts select an appropriate event space and work with the reservation team on the meal and service details. The chef travels with the cooking equipment and ingredients needed for the confirmed order. Hosts receive guidance on the seating, dining supplies and cooking space they should prepare before the event.Service Across Four Oklahoma CountiesThe announced coverage includes Oklahoma County, where Edmond and Oklahoma City provide access to residential and business event locations. Service also extends to Cleveland County and Canadian County, offering additional options for hosts planning celebrations in the wider Oklahoma City area.Tulsa County is also part of the expansion's service area. Customers seeking a Tulsa private hibachi chef can use the county's dedicated booking page to share their preferred date, event address, guest count and celebration details. Service availability is reviewed according to the specific location, schedule and event requirements.The county-based booking approach helps customers find information relevant to where their event will take place. It also gives the reservation team the details needed to discuss travel arrangements, menu preferences and other practical considerations before confirming service.Menu Planning and Event PreparationLove Hibachi's meal format includes hibachi-style proteins served with accompaniments such as fried rice, vegetables, salad and sauces. Customers can discuss available protein selections, optional upgrades and additional items when planning their order. Menu availability and the final event arrangement are confirmed through the booking process.Hosts are encouraged to share food allergies and dietary requests in advance so the team can review preparation needs. Event planning also includes confirming a suitable cooking area, access for the chef and equipment, and any property or venue requirements that may affect service.The company advises customers to review their event details before completing a reservation, including the selected service, guest count, travel charges where applicable and host responsibilities. This preparation helps align expectations for both the meal and the on-site experience.Continuing the Brand's ExpansionWith the Edmond opening, Love Hibachi is extending its hibachi party catering services to a new state while maintaining its focus on bringing the cooking experience directly to private events. The Oklahoma launch adds another service market for customers seeking a chef-led alternative for celebrations at home or at a suitable private venue.About Love HibachiLove Hibachi is a mobile hibachi catering brand. The company brings private chefs, cooking equipment and ingredients to customer locations for celebrations and group events. Its services combine freshly prepared hibachi meals with entertainment options, supported by an online reservation process and customer care team.For Oklahoma service information and event inquiries, visit Love Hibachi's website or call (619) 289-7941.

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Love Hibachi

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Love Hibachi Opens First Oklahoma Service Location in Edmond News Provided By Love Hibachi October 22, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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