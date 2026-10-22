Medvedev Mocks Merz's Concerns About Russia
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote a post on X on Wednesday, mocking Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz for his comments about being concerned about Russia's "influence" on Western societies more than the state of German economy.
"'My biggest concern at the moment is not our economy, is not the European Union, is not America, is not China. My biggest concern is the impact of Russia on our society,' said Merz, the grandson of a Nazi. Great chancellor! How lucky you Germans are," Medvedev said in his post on X.
The German chancellor also claimed that the aim of Russian President Vladimir Putin extends beyond defeating Ukraine and includes undermining democracy across Europe.
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