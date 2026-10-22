Sour Curd: 5 Clever Ways To Reuse Sour Curd Instead Of Throwing It Away

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Many people throw away curd the moment it turns sour. You should stop making this mistake right now. You can actually use sour curd in many brilliant ways at home. We bring you five simple tricks to reuse it.

You can use sour curd to make delicious breakfast items. You just need to add a little sour curd to your idli, dosa, dhokla, or uthappam batter. The sourness helps the batter ferment perfectly. This simple trick makes your snacks super soft and tasty.

You can use sour curd to marinate dishes like paneer tikka and soya chaap. The curd helps soften the paneer beautifully. You can also whisk the sour curd and add it to your gravies instead of tomatoes.

You can use sour curd to treat your dry and lifeless hair. You simply need to apply the curd to your scalp and wash it off after some time. You can also mix a little honey with the curd to create a nourishing hair pack.

You can use sour curd to remove dead skin cells from your face. You just have to mix the curd with some gram flour, turmeric, and honey to make a smooth paste. You can apply this paste to your face and wash it off gently after a few minutes. You should do a patch test first if you have sensitive skin.

You can easily clean blackened copper or brass vessels with sour curd. You just need to mix some salt or regular flour into the sour curd to make a thick paste. You can rub this paste gently on the vessels and wash them with clean water to see the shine.