BJP MP To Expose Rahul Gandhi's 'Regime Change' Plot With US Links

BJP MP Alleges 'Regime Change' Plot

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he will hold a press conference in Jharkhand's Dumka, alleging an ongoing "regime change" conspiracy under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Godda MP further claimed that he will reveal details regarding alleged links involving an "American report," US tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, cryptocurrency, online gambling, and what he termed a "sold-out movement."

In a post on X, Dubey wrote, "Today, in Jharkhand's sub-capital Dumka, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi ji, in the ongoing regime change, I will hold a press conference at 12:30 PM on the Congress report with America, the entire network of Neville Roy Singham with bitcoin, cryptocurrency, online gambling, and the sold-out movement."

The BJP leader's remarks come amid heightened political activity in Jharkhand. Dubey has frequently targeted the Congress leadership and the ruling coalition in the state over various national security and corruption-related matters.

Global Network Accused of Orchestrating Unrest

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, citing an alleged global investigation report to claim that foreign networks were coordinating with political entities to orchestrate "regime change" and unrest in India.

In a post on X, Bhandari cited an investigative report titled "Global Chaos inc grows to 101 groups," alleging that an international leftist network named Progressive International (PI) was actively coordinating messaging across protests in France, Albania, and India. According to Bhandari, the stated aim of the messaging was "acquiring organised power through new rebellion."

Bhandari alleged that top Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had previously held meetings with representatives of Progressive International at 10 Janpath, claiming this pointed to foreign influence over the party. "This further proves Rahul Gandhi and Congress are under the remote control of Foreign Anti Democratic Forces," Bhandari said.

Raising a series of questions, Bhandari demanded answers from the Congress leadership regarding their alleged communications with the international organisation during domestic protests. "Congress must reveal: Was it coordinating with Progressive International during protests? What was the messaging between Congress and this organisation when protests were ongoing? Rahul Gandhi moving to Vietnam-is it related to taking instructions from many such organisations for November 1 Anarchic protest?" he asked.

He also referenced recent remarks by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut regarding Albania, alleging that the mention was "not a mere coincidence" given Albania's reference in the purported investigation.

Bhandari claimed that attempts to create instability in the country were thwarted by the current administration. "In India, the Regime Change attempt; anarchy attempt through violence on the street could fail because of Indian Democracy being protected under PM Modi's govt. Congress must answer!" Bhandari added.

RSS Chief on Constitutional Protests

Earlier on October 20, addressing the Sangh's centenary-year Vijayadashami function at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat said protests over social problems and shortcomings in the system were natural. However, protesters, the administration responsible for maintaining law and order, and political leaders must respect the Constitution, the law and the norms of civility in public life.

He urged leaders to ensure that protests do not divide the country and society, and said demonstrations must remain within constitutional limits. Society should not be caught in the grip of protests, he said, adding that problems could not be easily resolved through movements alone.“Social participation and mutual dialogue must increase. We also have a responsibility to run society and the country,” Bhagwat said.

If a protest has a different underlying purpose, it becomes political, he said, warning that protests can deepen hostility and be exploited by forces opposed to the country.

Context: Protests in Albania

Bhagwat's remarks come amid a political row in India over violent protests in Albania, where demonstrators set fire to offices inside the Supreme Court in the capital, Tirana, and targeted other government institutions amid demands for Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation.

According to Al Jazeera, offices at Albania's Supreme Court were set ablaze as anti-government protests entered their fifth day on October 18. The unrest continued into a sixth consecutive day, with protesters demanding better education, more jobs, an end to alleged corruption and Rama's resignation.

The protests also saw clashes between demonstrators and police, who used rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds. Al Jazeera reported that 272 people, including 169 police officers, had been injured in the clashes since Tuesday, according to figures released by Albania's Ministry of Health.

The political exchange comes amid continuing differences between the ruling BJP and the Opposition over the SIR exercise, with Congress raising concerns over the removal of names from electoral rolls and the BJP accusing opposition leaders of encouraging unrest.

Meanwhile, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama has ruled out resigning amid the protests and blamed a "foreign hand" for the unrest, while saying his government was ready to address the justified demands of students and discuss education costs, according to Al Jazeera.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)