Delhi E-Rickshaw Policy: Government Plans 2.5 Lakh Cap, New Safety Rules In 90 Days

The Delhi government has prepared a new draft policy for e-rickshaws. It has been placed in the public domain for a month so that people and stakeholders can provide their suggestions. The policy aims to improve e-rickshaw operations, enhance road safety, and strengthen last-mile connectivity while eliminating traffic congestion.

According to a press release, the government is considering capping the number of e-rickshaws in Delhi at 2.5 lakh. Fitness certificates, valid licenses, and vehicle identification will also be made mandatory. This will ensure that only eligible vehicles ply the city's roads.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that this policy is being developed keeping in mind the needs of commuters and traffic management. He added that e-rickshaws are a necessary and affordable means of transport today, especially for narrow streets and last-mile connectivity. The Transport Minister said,

Once we receive suggestions from the public, we will review them and make necessary changes. Our goal is to ensure that e-rickshaws operate systematically, provide good service to the public, and avoid traffic jams. Vehicles that do not meet the established standards, especially unsafe makeshift vehicles, will not be allowed to operate.

The release states that this new policy will also curb the problem of overloading. Passenger capacity, fitness, and safety standards will be strictly enforced. Following public feedback, the government will also consider other issues, such as routes and fares. The plan is to implement the policy within 90 days of its finalization.

Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government is also strengthening its bus network. Small buses are being introduced to improve connectivity between residential and outlying areas. Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that better coordination between e-rickshaws and public transport will significantly improve passenger convenience and traffic in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Manish Sisodia raised questions about the condition of an Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Khanpur. Countering this, Singh said that a small portion of the roof had been damaged and was being repaired. He said that this small incident should not be presented as a failure of the entire healthcare system.

Singh sarcastically said that the public is well aware of the state of Delhi's healthcare system during the previous government. He pointed out that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are functioning properly and providing healthcare services to the public. The government is continuously working to improve other facilities, including the availability of medicines. It is completely wrong to question the entire healthcare system over the repair of a small portion of the roof.

The Transport Minister further stated that as the fourth pillar of democracy, the media should assess the ground reality and functioning of the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs themselves. He emphasized that these facilities are benefiting the people of Delhi and that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is fully focused on strengthening public services. The draft e-rickshaw policy will be finalized only after considering the suggestions received during the one-month public consultation period. Suggest 90 ch headline