PM Modi Wishes Amit Shah On 62Nd Birthday, Praises Anti-Maoism Efforts Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh Extend Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting his contributions to national security and public welfare as he turned 62.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi praised Shah's administrative capabilities, saying they had helped strengthen India's internal security systems. He also highlighted the government's efforts against Maoism and initiatives aimed at building a drug-free society.

Modi wished Shah good health and a long life, expressing hope that he would continue serving the people.

PM Modi Highlights Efforts Against Maoism

In his birthday message, Modi specifically referred to the progress made in tackling Maoism, describing the efforts as noteworthy. He also acknowledged the broader objective of addressing drug-related challenges in the country.

Shah, who heads the Union Home Ministry, has been closely associated with the Centre's internal security strategy and its campaign against Left-Wing Extremism.

Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. His administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective. Particularly noteworthy are the successes in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering our dream of a society free from drugs. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people.

@AmitShah

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2026

The government has undertaken security operations alongside development initiatives in Maoist-affected regions, with the stated objective of restoring peace and integrating affected communities into the mainstream.

Jaishankar Praises Shah's Commitment to Public Welfare

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also conveyed his birthday wishes to Shah. He praised the home minister's commitment to national security and public welfare, while wishing him good health, happiness and a long life.

Jaishankar's message acknowledged Shah's work in the areas of security and governance.

केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी को जन्मदिवस की अनंत शुभकामनाएँ।

राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा तथा जनकल्याण के प्रति आपकी प्रतिबद्धता सराहनीय है। ईश्वर से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, सुखमय जीवन और दीर्घायु की कामना है।

- Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 22, 2026

Rajnath Singh Also Extends Birthday Greetings

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined the leaders in wishing Shah on his birthday. In his message, Singh praised Shah's dedication to strengthening India's internal security and giving fresh momentum to the cooperative sector.

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल में मेरे साथी, केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।

भारत की आंतरिक सुरक्षा को मजबूत करने और सहकारिता क्षेत्र को नई गति देने में अमितजी पूरे मनोयोग और कर्मठता के साथ काम कर रहे हैं। मैं उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की और दीर्घायु होने के साथ-साथ राष्ट्रसेवा में उनकी निरंतर सक्रियता की ईश्वर से कामना करता हूँ।

- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 22, 2026

He also wished Shah good health and a long life, expressing hope that the home minister would continue his service to the nation.

The birthday messages from the senior leaders highlighted Shah's role in the Union government, particularly in internal security, public welfare and cooperation-related initiatives.