CM Rekha Gupta Wishes Amit Shah On Birthday, Praises His Patriotism And Dedication To India 3

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and wished him good health and a long life. She described Amit Shah as a popular leader, a skilled organizer, and a symbol of patriotism, discipline, and hard work. Gupta said his dedication to the unity, integrity, and security of the nation is inspiring to all.

CM Rekha Gupta wishes Amit Shah on his birthday Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a message on social media, extended warm birthday wishes to Amit Shah. She said that Amit Shah's dedication to the organization and his continuous efforts for the nation inspire others. His reputation as a popular leader and his commitment to work are remarkable.

Appreciation of dedication towards unity and security of the nation In her message, Rekha Gupta specifically mentioned Amit Shah's commitment to the unity, integrity, and security of the country. She described his discipline, hard work, and dedication to national service as inspiring. The Chief Minister also said that Amit Shah's dedication and guidance to the organization inspire people to move forward.

Mention of Amit Shah's guidance in the development of Delhi Referring to the efforts made for Delhi's development and public service, Rekha Gupta said that Amit Shah's affection and constant guidance give her new energy, confidence, and the strength to move forward. She expressed her inspiration to fulfill her commitments to Delhi's development and continue working for the public service.

CM Rekha Gupta prayed to Lord Shri Ram Concluding her congratulatory message, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prayed to Lord Shri Ram for Amit Shah's good health, long life, and continued energy. She wished that Amit Shah would always have the strength and power to serve Mother India.