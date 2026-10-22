Russian Attack Targets Transport Facility In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District
“A strike on a transportation infrastructure facility in the Darnytskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” the message reads.
The Kyiv City State Administration added that damage caused by an enemy strike has been reported in the non-residential sector of the Darnytskyi district.Read also: Russian attack damages homes, car repair shop and gas station in Kyiv 's Dniprovskyi District, injuring
As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Kyiv on the evening of October 21; a warning about ballistic strikes had been issued beforehand.
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