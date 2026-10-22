Kherson Region To Install 227 Mobile Shelters Along School Routes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“As part of a pilot initiative in the Kherson region, 227 mobile shelters are planned to be installed along school routes,” the statement reads.

It is noted that they will provide protection from Russian attacks for nearly 1,450 children on routes to ten educational institutions in nine communities across the region.

Contracts have already been signed for the installation of 110 shelters. The first ten mobile shelters were set up in the Kherson district.

As Vitalii Bezgin, Minister for Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons, reported on Facebook, six frontline regions were selected as pilot areas: Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv.

A total of 840 shelters need to be installed along school routes. This will require approximately 1.4 billion hryvnias.

Communities in the donor regions have already provided over 800 million hryvnias in co-financing.

It is noted that the next step on the ground is to manufacture and install the shelters. More than 350 shelters have been contracted so far. Work is already underway. The Shelter Coalition is also actively involved. Thanks to the support of international partners, an additional 90 shelters will be funded.

Only 42% of schools in Ukraine can continue classes during air raids – Education Ministry

As reported by Ukrinform, during a meeting of the Shelter Coalition, the European Union announced the allocation of 10 million euros to Ukraine for the installation of mobile shelters throughout the country. Meeting participants were shown a project to set up 840 mobile shelters along school routes in six frontline regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv.

Photo: screenshot from video