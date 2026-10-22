Temperatures Climb Thursday Ahead Of Warmer Friday, Weekend Showers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- Temperatures are set to rise across Jordan on Thursday, bringing mild autumn weather to most areas ahead of a warmer Friday, when readings are expected to exceed seasonal averages by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Thursday's weather will be pleasant in the high mountain areas and moderate elsewhere, with some high-level clouds. Easterly winds will be moderate, occasionally becoming active and stirring dust, particularly across the Badia.

The department warned motorists of reduced visibility during the early morning due to fog over high mountain areas and parts of the plains. Dust could also affect visibility in desert regions.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 30 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains, 28 C in West Amman, 27 C in the northern highlands, 25 C in the Sharah highlands and 32 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 34 C in the northern Jordan Valley and at the Dead Sea, 35 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 33 C in Aqaba.

The warming trend will continue on Friday, with temperatures rising to 3 to 4 degrees above their seasonal averages. Moderate conditions will prevail across most of the country, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience relatively hot weather.

Clouds at medium and high altitudes are expected, with easterly winds occasionally picking up and raising dust, especially across the Badia.

Temperatures will ease slightly on Saturday, bringing pleasant conditions to the highlands and moderate weather elsewhere. Scattered showers may develop in parts of the northeastern Badia during the evening, with occasional thunder possible.

Southeasterly winds will become active at times, raising dust in desert areas before shifting northwesterly in the evening.

A further slight drop in temperatures is forecast for Sunday, with pleasant weather in the highlands and moderate conditions across the rest of the country, accompanied by medium- and high-level clouds and moderate northwesterly winds.

//Petra// RZ