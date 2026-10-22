The New Urban Leisure Folding Electric Four-Wheel Vehicle Debuts To Redefine Everyday Mobility

MENAFN - GetNews) Tianjin, China - October 21, 2026

In the fast-paced modern urban life, providing a safe and dignified travel plan for elders or relatives with limited mobility has always been a focus of social attention are well aware of this demand and hereby launch a new urban leisure folding electric four-wheel vehicle. It perfectly integrates modern industrial aesthetics with practicality, committed to creating a truly "mobile first-class cabin".

Core Highlights Analysis:

Elegant streamline, urban new style: bidding farewell to the bulky feeling of traditional means of transportation, the whole vehicle adopts a streamlined integrated design, simple yet technological. The exquisite gray and black color scheme, combined with bright lines, can showcase the unique taste of users whether they shuttle through city streets or stroll in community gardens.

Comfortable sitting, never tired from prolonged sitting: Inheriting the ergonomic design concept, equipped with high backrest luxury seats and widened soft cushions, effectively fitting the spinal curve and providing all-round lumbar support. Encourage elders to maintain their optimal mental state at all times while taking walks in the park, shopping at the supermarket, or gathering with old friends.

Flexible steering and agile shuttle: Although it is a four-wheel design, the wheelbase of the vehicle has been precisely optimized, resulting in a very small turning radius. The front wheel independent suspension system can perfectly filter out fine bumps on the road, even in crowded markets or narrow tree lined roads, it can achieve stationary steering and be flexible and agile storage, enjoy life: Considering the convenience of home use, this car also supports convenient folding storage function. Fold it comfortably and pack it into your daily bag, whether it's storing it at home or carrying it for self driving trips, it's effortless. The front multifunctional storage basket adds more convenience to daily life.

True care is to give them unrestricted freedom. Choose this urban leisure folding electric four-wheel vehicle to make every trip of the elderly calm, elegant, and full of vitality. Welcome to the international website to learn more details and schedule an offline experience!

About us

Our company is a modern professional manufacturer integrating R&D, production, sales and service. Since 2019, when we established the "Aiweda" brand, we have always adhered to the business philosophy of "Quality builds the brand, service wins the market", and are committed to providing every user with safe, durable and environmentally friendly green travel solutions.