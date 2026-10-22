Recreational Boating Market Size To Reach USD 37.64 Billion By 2031, Driven By Rising Recreational Marine Activities Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Recreational Boating Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Recreational Boating Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Oct 21st, 2026 - The recreational boating market is estimated at USD 30.80 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 37.64 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.

Market growth is supported by consumer interest in leisure activities on the water, including boating, fishing, cruising, and other recreational marine experiences. Demand for recreational boats is also linked to spending on leisure and tourism, as consumers seek outdoor activities and water-based experiences.

The market's development depends on factors such as disposable income, boating infrastructure, access to marinas and waterways, and the availability of boats across different price categories. Manufacturers and service providers operate in a market shaped by consumer preferences, regional boating participation, and the costs associated with boat ownership and maintenance.

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Key Trends Shaping the Recreational Boating Market

Growing Interest in Water-Based Leisure Activities

Recreational boating benefits from consumer interest in outdoor recreation, fishing, cruising, and leisure activities on lakes, rivers, and coastal waters. These activities support demand for boats designed for personal use, family outings, and recreational experiences.

Demand for Diverse Boat Types

Consumers choose recreational boats according to their intended use, budget, and preferred boating environment. Manufacturers serve different requirements through a range of boat designs, from models suited to fishing and watersports to boats intended for cruising and leisure.

Focus on Comfort and Onboard Features

Consumer preferences for comfortable and convenient boating experiences influence boat design and equipment choices. Features that support usability, seating comfort, storage, and onboard convenience can affect purchasing decisions across recreational boating categories.

Importance of Boating Infrastructure and Ownership Costs

Access to marinas, boat launches, storage facilities, and navigable waterways influences participation in recreational boating. Purchase prices, fuel, insurance, storage, and maintenance costs also affect the affordability of boat ownership and the decisions of prospective buyers.

Recreational Boating Market Segmentation Analysis

By Boat Type

Inboard Boats

Outboard Boats

Personal Watercraft

Sailboats

Other Boat Types

By Propulsion Type

Motorized Boats

Non-Motorized Boats

By Application

Watersports and Cruising

Fishing

Other Recreational Applications

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Recreational Boating Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The recreational boating market includes manufacturers serving a range of recreational uses, boat sizes, propulsion systems, and customer segments. Competition is influenced by product range, brand reputation, distribution networks, product design, and the ability to meet changing consumer requirements.

Key players include:

Brunswick Corporation

Groupe Beneteau

Marine Products Corporation

Malibu Boats Inc.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Polaris Inc.

Winnebago Industries Inc.

Conclusion

The recreational boating market is projected to grow from USD 30.80 billion in 2026 to USD 37.64 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.10%. Demand for water-based leisure, fishing, cruising, and other recreational activities supports the market's outlook.

However, the cost of purchasing and maintaining boats, along with access to suitable boating infrastructure, can influence consumer participation and purchasing decisions. Market performance may also vary across regions according to recreational boating activity and consumer spending.

Overall, the market is expected to continue expanding through 2031 as manufacturers serve varied recreational needs and consumers consider different boat types and ownership options.

Industry Related Reports

Inflatable Boat Market: The Inflatable Boat Market is projected to grow from USD 1.12 billion in 2026 to USD 1.52 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for recreational boating, rising participation in water sports and outdoor activities, growing use of inflatable boats for fishing and leisure, and their portability, ease of storage, and versatility across recreational and commercial applications.

Luxury Yacht Market: The Luxury Yacht Market is projected to grow from USD 10.76 billion in 2026 to USD 14.61 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by rising demand for luxury leisure experiences, increasing high-net-worth individual spending on recreational boating, growing interest in yacht tourism and charter services, and continued demand for customized yachts with advanced onboard amenities.

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