Unit Manager Pro Offers Self-Storage Management Software With A Free Booking Website

MENAFN - GetNews) Storage operators can manage bookings, tenants, and rent collection in one platform, with subscription charges based entirely on units with an active lease.

United Kingdom - 21st October, 2026 - Unit Manager Pro is offering storage businesses a fully connected way to manage their operations, combining advanced Self Storage Software with a branded booking website included at no extra charge. Built specifically for independent storage operators, the platform's unique pricing model allows owners to add all available units without increasing their subscription costs until those units have an active lease.

Designed to streamline operations and eliminate administrative bottlenecks, the platform brings together unit records, tenant management, rental agreements, online bookings, and recurring billing. Facility owners can manage these essential tasks through one centralized dashboard, helping them keep customer information secure and day-to-day administration organized as their business grows.

A Booking Website Connected to Live Availability

Unit Manager Pro includes a built-in website builder equipped with a drag-and-drop layout editor, allowing storage businesses to create a fully customized booking website using their own branding, photographs, and domain name.

Unit sizes, prices, and availability are directly connected to the management dashboard, ensuring that any changes made by the operator are instantly reflected on the website. Customers can reserve storage online, sign their rental agreement electronically, and arrange their initial payment through a seamless booking process. Businesses with an existing website can also embed the booking flow into their current site, seamlessly adding online reservations while maintaining their established web presence.

Automated Rent Collection and Payment Tracking

The platform supports hands-free, automated rent collection by card via Stripe and Direct Debit via GoCardless, alongside automatic invoice generation and payment tracking. Operators can easily view a live ledger to see which accounts are paid, pending, or overdue, making it simple to identify balances that need attention without maintaining separate spreadsheets.

A standout feature of the system is its automatic payment fallback capability. If a primary Direct Debit fails, the system instantly attempts to charge the tenant's saved backup card, notifying the tenant and ensuring the facility's revenue is protected without manual intervention. Facilities can also configure how processing fees are handled, choosing whether to absorb them, pass them to tenants, or split the cost.

Scheduled Rent Increases and Communication

Scheduled rent increases allow owners to strategically prepare future price changes for specific units or entire facilities in bulk. Tenants are automatically notified in advance, and the updated rates are instantly applied to the relevant leases and upcoming invoices on the effective date.

Payment reminders, overdue notices, and editable notice templates help operators manage tenant communication using their facility's unique branding. Depending on the notice type and internal settings, owners can rely on automatic sending based on customizable timelines (such as 3, 7, or 14 days overdue) or choose to review notices manually before they are issued.

Subscription Charges Based on Active Leases

Unit Manager Pro exclusively charges for units that have an active lease. Units without an active lease do not add to the software subscription, allowing businesses to list their available units and load their entire facility's inventory onto the platform completely free of charge. Billing begins only when a tenant signs a lease and stops immediately on the next invoice once the lease ends, ensuring owners never pay for empty space.

For more information or to begin a 14-day free trial with no credit card required, visit

About Unit Manager Pro

Unit Manager Pro provides cloud-based self-storage management software designed to automate recurring rent collection, payment recovery, and tenant operations.