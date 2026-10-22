MENAFN - GetNews)"Self-Directed IRA custodian with expert customer support"About three out of four new Self-Directed IRA accounts at IRA Financial come from investors leaving another custodian, drawn by a US-based team of Self-Directed IRA specialists and a 4.8-star Trustpilot rating.

SIOUX FALLS, SD - October 21, 2026 - About three out of four new Self-Directed IRA accounts at IRA Financial come from investors switching from another custodian, according to company account data; IRA Financial points to its customer support, rated 4.8 out of 5 across more than 2,000 Trustpilot reviews, as the leading reason they make the move.

In IRA Financial's experience, investors who move a Self-Directed IRA are usually frustrated that they couldn't reach a knowledgeable person when a real estate closing, a private placement or a tax question was on the line. Tax attorney Adam Bergman, Esq., founded IRA Financial in 2010 after discovering in 2008, after about two hours in a law library, how much the tax code allows retirement savers to invest in. He built the company around the idea that investors taking that kind of control deserve specialists who understand the rules, not just a custodian that processes forms.

Switching custodians is simpler than many investors expect, as long as it's done the right way. A direct trustee-to-trustee transfer moves the money from one IRA custodian to another without the investor ever taking possession, and the IRS says these transfers between IRAs are not limited. An indirect rollover is different: the funds are paid to the investor, must be deposited into the new IRA within 60 days, and count toward the IRS limit of one IRA-to-IRA rollover in any 12-month period, a limit that applies across all of an investor's IRAs. If an investor rolls over a second distribution within that window, the IRS treats it as taxable income, potentially subject to the 10% early withdrawal tax, and any amount deposited into an IRA anyway can be taxed as an excess contribution at 6% a year. IRA Financial handles transfers from major custodians in about seven business days.

The support model behind those switches is what clients talk about most. IRA Financial's US-based team of Self-Directed IRA specialists takes calls on weekdays, new investors can book a 15-minute call with a specialist before opening an account, and in-house CPAs handle Form 5498, Form 1099-R and UBTI returns. The company holds a 4.8 TrustScore on Trustpilot from more than 2,000 reviews, 91% of them five stars, along with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 97% client retention rate. Pricing tends to come up second: the Self-Directed IRA costs a flat $495 a year with no setup fee and no charge that rises with account value.

“The most expensive mistake I see when people switch is taking the money out themselves instead of doing a direct transfer,” said Adam Bergman, Esq., founder of IRA Financial.“Investors don't realize the one-rollover-per-year rule covers all of their IRAs together. If they've already done a rollover in the last 12 months, a second one can become a taxable distribution. That's exactly the kind of question a good support team should answer before a single dollar moves.”

Investors can learn more about moving a Self-Directed IRA at irafinancial, where they can open an account online or book a call with a Self-Directed IRA specialist.

About IRA Financial

Founded in 2010 by tax attorney Adam Bergman, Esq., and headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, IRA Financial helps investors use Self-Directed IRAs and Solo 401(k) plans to invest in real estate, private businesses, cryptocurrency, precious metals and other alternative assets alongside traditional stocks and funds. Its mission is to give investors greater flexibility, transparency and freedom in how they invest their retirement savings, backed by expert support, flat-fee pricing and in-house tax and compliance expertise. The company serves investors in all 50 states, with more than 27,000 active accounts and over $8 billion in assets under administration. Learn more at irafinancial.

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