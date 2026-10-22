MENAFN - GetNews) Appreciation letters attributed to the NSG's 26 Special Composite Group, INS Abhimanyu and a Rashtriya Rifles unit describe Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj's training in self-defence, close-quarter combat and situation-reaction tactics. The records identify MITTI Swadeshi Situation Reaction Tactics as his training approach. An official INS Abhimanyu response dated 6 August 2025 states that the referenced training was conducted at the naval establishment, as per a cited DO letter.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - October 21, 2026 - Appreciation letters attributed to the National Security Guard's 26 Special Composite Group, the Indian Navy's INS Abhimanyu and a Rashtriya Rifles unit describe Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj 's involvement in customised self-defence, close-quarter combat, physical conditioning and situation-based training. One of the supplied records identifies his Commandos MITTI System Swadeshi Situation Reaction Tactics (SRTs) approach as an original training system. An official response from INS Abhimanyu dated 6 August 2025 separately states that the training referenced in an information request was conducted at the naval establishment.

Together, these records provide a documentary basis for examining Bharadwaj's reported training associations with specialised military and security units. Their scope must be distinguished carefully: the appreciation letters describe training contributions, while the 2025 response confirms a specific detail concerning the location of training.

NSG's 26 Special Composite Group: Close-Quarter Combat Training

An appreciation letter attributed to the Group Commander of the National Security Guard's (NSG) 26 Special Composite Group describes Bharadwaj as having been associated with the unit for approximately two years. The supplied transcription identifies the period as 2013–2015 and describes the services as provided free of cost. The complete reference number and exact date are not legible in the available transcription.

According to the letter, Bharadwaj helped conceptualise a customised self-defence and close-quarter combat package based on the unit's requirements. It states that he provided basic close-quarter combat training to personnel and advanced training to selected trainers, alongside programmes focused on endurance and upper-body strength.

The letter also refers to martial-arts training for girls from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds, with the stated aims of developing confidence and supporting their future prospects. These details describe a reported training association with a named NSG formation; they do not establish that Bharadwaj served as an NSG officer or member.

INS Abhimanyu and MARCOS: The 2015 Appreciation Letter

A separate appreciation letter attributed to the Commanding Officer of INS Abhimanyu describes Bharadwaj's association with the unit for one month in 2015. The reference appears in the supplied transcription as 242/AN/15, although the complete header and exact date require verification against the original document.

The letter credits him with contributing to situation-based self-defence training and helping personnel develop skills to respond to armed and unarmed threats during operational missions. It describes practical training intended to improve unarmed combat capability and explicitly refers to MARCOS, the Indian Navy's marine commando force.

An official INS Abhimanyu response dated 6 August 2025, addressing an information request dated 7 July 2025, states that the training referred to in the relevant part of the request“was conducted at INS Abhimanyu as per DO letter ibid.” The communication was signed by Commander Vivek Bhatt, Executive Officer for the Commanding Officer. It also states that the unit held no records for another part of the request.

The response should be interpreted within its stated scope. It confirms the training location according to the cited DO letter; it does not independently verify every statement in the appreciation letter or every wider claim about Bharadwaj's career. Read alongside the 2015 letter, it provides an additional official reference to the training association at INS Abhimanyu.

Rashtriya Rifles: Commandos MITTI System MITTI Swadeshi Situation Reaction Tactics

A third appreciation letter, transcribed as relating to 12 Rashtriya Rifles (Grenadiers), describes customised training for unit personnel, quick-reaction teams, Ghatak teams and intelligence personnel. Its reference appears as 068/A/3 in the transcription, but the complete reference, date and issuing officer's name and rank could not be reliably established from the available text.

The letter identifies Bharadwaj's approach as an Indian-developed, customised situation-reaction tactics system and describes him as its inventor. The listed training areas include close-quarter combat, physical conditioning, survival concepts, using available objects for self-protection, room-intervention methods and team-based drills. The transcription also describes the training as provided free of cost.

On the basis of this letter, the system can be described as Commandos MITTI System MITTI Swadeshi Situation Reaction Tactics (SRTs), a customised training approach associated with Bharadwaj and intended to address practical situations and unit-specific requirements. The supplied records do not establish an independent comparative ranking, so claims that it is the world's best or most advanced system should not be presented as verified facts.

Rashtriya Rifles is associated with counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations. The letter's reference to unit personnel and specialist teams places the described training in that operational context, but does not establish formal adoption of every listed method across the wider organisation.

Mission Prahar and Public-Safety Training

Bharadwaj is also associated with Mission Prahar, an initiative described in the supplied background as focusing on self-defence, preparedness and safety education, including work involving women and girls. This civilian dimension reflects themes also mentioned in the appreciation letters: practical readiness, confidence and training adapted to specific circumstances.

The NSG letter's reference to training girls from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds provides a documented connection between the described training and a social-safety objective. Participation totals, nationwide reach and measured outcomes would require separate supporting records before being stated as established results.

What the Documents Establish

The appreciation letters describe different training associations and should be assessed individually. Some dates, reference numbers and issuing details remain unclear in the available transcriptions and should not be filled in through guesswork. The records cited here do not establish military employment, official rank or membership.

Within those limits, the letters describe Bharadwaj's reported work in customised self-defence, close-quarter combat, physical conditioning and situation-reaction training associated with the NSG's 26 Special Composite Group, INS Abhimanyu and a Rashtriya Rifles unit. The 6 August 2025 INS Abhimanyu response adds a specific official statement about the location of the referenced training.

For readers researching Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj, MasterJi or Commandos MITTI System MITTI Swadeshi SRTs, the distinction between what each document states and what has been independently confirmed is important. A fact-based account preserves the substance of the records without extending their claims beyond the available evidence.

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