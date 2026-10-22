Roger Woody Memoir Explores Moral Injury And The Unspoken Costs Of Decades In Uniform After September 11

MENAFN - GetNews)""There are things you carry that never make it into an official report. Writing this book was about finally putting those things into words, not for sympathy, but for honesty." - Roger Woody"Pentagon 9/11 Scars You Can't See addresses a subject that remains underexamined in public discourse, the concept of moral injury and the emotional residue left by years of military service. Roger Woody's memoir provides a personal framework for understanding the gap between duty performed and feelings unresolved.

Hayesville, North Carolina - October 21, 2026 - Roger Woody's memoir, Pentagon 9/11 Scars You Can't See, published through Page Publishing, arrives at a time when conversations about the long-term personal costs of military service are gaining broader attention. The book contributes a deeply individual perspective to that conversation, tracing the arc of a career that began in the fields and small businesses of rural Missouri and culminated in senior responsibilities at the Pentagon during one of the most consequential days in recent history.

The concept of moral injury occupies a central place in the narrative, particularly in its final chapters. Woody describes it as the gap between what he knows and what he can say, a tension that did not dissolve with retirement ceremonies or the passage of years. This framing gives the book a philosophical dimension that extends beyond memoir into a broader examination of how individuals reconcile private experience with public expectation. It is a subject with relevance not only to veterans but to first responders, public servants, and anyone who has carried knowledge that could not easily be shared.

Woody's exploration of this theme is rooted in specific, lived experience. Appointed as the Senior Enlisted Advisor for search, rescue, relief, and recovery operations after American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, he was responsible for assisting in the orchestration of Camp Unity in the building's south parking lot. The details of that assignment, the decisions made under pressure, the human costs observed firsthand, form a critical section of the book. Woody writes about these events with restraint, allowing the facts to convey their own weight.

The memoir's earlier chapters provide essential context. Growing up in a one bathroom house in Gallatin, Missouri, Woody learned the values of patience, adaptability, and quiet perseverance. Jobs in hayfields and at Hale's Grocery offered early lessons in responsibility and in understanding the people around him. These experiences shaped a young man who would go on to spend decades in uniform, and Woody writes about them with the clarity of someone who recognizes how formative those years truly were.

The war years occupy a substantial portion of the book. Woody recounts the sustained demands of extended operations and the particular weight of escorting fallen service members to their final homecomings. These duties, performed repeatedly over the course of a long career, accumulate in ways that the book renders with careful honesty. There is no glorification in these passages, only a steady accounting of what was asked and what was given.

The story also includes the unexpected gift of personal renewal. Woody writes about meeting and marrying Marion, a relationship that brought companionship and stability into a life that had long been defined by mission. Their story threads through the latter portion of the memoir, offering moments of warmth that stand alongside the book's more somber reflections.

Retirement, as Woody tells it, was a beginning rather than an ending. The act of writing this book represents his effort to articulate experiences that had long resisted easy expression. Pentagon 9/11 Scars You Can't See is available now through Page Publishing.

About Us

Self Employed is the independent publishing identity of Roger Woody, author and retired senior enlisted military professional. His work focuses on personal narratives of service, duty, and the lasting effects of consequential events experienced firsthand.

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